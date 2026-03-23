Contact: Michael Kane, nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com (6467054291)

Medical Freedom Rally in Albany, NY: Tuesday, March 24, 10:00 a.m.

Rally on the North Concourse, Empire State Plaza﻿

﻿(just outside the security check to enter the Legislative & Capitol buildings)

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PRESS RELEASE: Just days before New York’s MAHA movement holds a March 24th rally and lobby day in Albany, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz exposed massive Medicaid fraud in NYC releasing video live from NYC on social media.

This is right as Albany Democrats have multiple bills attacking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by name for changes he has spearheaded to the federally recommended childhood vaccine schedule. Some of these Democrats are seeking to pass new laws to ensure New York no longer follows federal guidance on vaccination.

However many coming to speak at the March 24th rally say the vaccine schedule New York wants to continue following is extremely dangerous.

Shanticia Nelson from Rochester, NY is scheduled to speak at the rally. Her 1-year-old baby girl Sa’Niya died suddenly and tragically just 11 hours after she was injected with 6 shots (12 antigens in total all at once) to “catch her up” because she had missed her previous well-visit.

MAHA Institute President Mark Gorton said, “I’m headed up to Albany on Tuesday to tell our legislators about the population wide toxic metals poisoning that is taking place due to the aluminum and mercury injected into our children in vaccines which has sickened 40% of all American children with a host of autoimmune and neurological diseases. These vaccines have also killed children, just like Sa’Niya.” Gorton will be speaking at the March 24 rally which starts at 10am (Gorton is scheduled to speak around 11am). MAHA Institute under Gorton’s leadership recently hosted a conference in DC called “MEVI” - Massive Epidemic of Childhood Vaccine Injury.

Dr. Oz & Medicaid Fraud in NY

Some of speakers scheduled to speak at the Tuesday rally had comments regarding the corruption uncovered by Dr. Oz:

MAHA Action President Tony Lyons had this to say, “A key part of Making America Healthy Again is ensuring health care is both accessible and affordable. In New York State, these abuses are diverting critical resources from those in need into the hands of bad actors. New Yorkers deserve accountability—Democrats must either fix the problem or step aside.”

Mary Holland, President of Children’s Health Defense said, “I am thankful to Dr. Oz, CMS, and HHS for shining a light on the fraud that is robbing my state of funds that are desperately needed by underserved communities, including disabled children and adults. I am hopeful that Governor Hochul will have the wisdom to clean up this mess.”

John Gilmore, President of Autism Action Network said, “New York gets vastly more Medicaid money per capita than any other state and it appears that fraud is rampant in how our state spends those federal dollars. Yet at the same time the Democrats are trying to sever any oversight from the federal public health agencies, and have several bills that openly mock the Secretary of Health and Human Services like the ‘RFKJR Act’ and the ‘Robert F. Kennedy Senior Vaccine Access Act.’ If these pass all I can say to the Governor is, ‘Good luck getting federal money to bail out New York.’”

Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy with Children’s Health Defense said, “This just shows how out of touch Kathy Hochul and the Democratic leadership are when it comes to healthcare in New York today. New Yorkers want to make their own choices when it comes to health care and the care of their children. We are tired of bloated programs benefiting fraudsters and not citizens. What Dr. Oz just discovered is likely the tip of the iceberg”

Bills MAHA activists support

The speaker lineup features renowned leaders in the medical freedom movement including: