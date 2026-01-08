POSTPONED --- NYC Fired Unvaccinated Worker Zoom Call Will be Rescheduled
Thursday January 8, at 8pm - has to be postponed - new date to be announced soon.
THIS CALL IS POSTPONED — due to seasonal illness we need to reschedule this call. It will likely happen in 2 weeks on January 22 at 8pm. We will have that date locked in and announced by early next week.
In the meantime all fired unvaccinated NYC workers need to complete the following action:
Zoom Call on Thursday, January 8 at 8pm
Register here: https://childrenshealthdefense-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/OnOtD1yGRq689XCg8lbj-g#/registration
Speakers include:
Michael Kane, Founder of Teachers for Choice & Director of Advocacy with Children’s Health Defense
Sujata Gibson, Civil Rights Attorney
Do you want to know where lawsuits representing fired unvaccinated workers in NYC currently stand?
Do you want to know what is going on with the recently announced “reinstatement process” for fired unvaccinated workers?
If so, then register for this Zoom call to get all of these critical updates:
Register here: https://childrenshealthdefense-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/OnOtD1yGRq689XCg8lbj-g#/registration