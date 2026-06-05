Tri-State Health Freedom Alliance (TSHFA) is proud to present a special event featuring the co-hosts of the popular CHD TV show, This Week with Mary and Polly.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see Mary Holland, President of CHD, interview Polly Tommey, Director of CHD TV in person.

Together, they’ll discuss today’s most pressing issues, including the lasting fallout from COVID-19, government interference and its impact on health freedom, CHD’s latest documentary, Duty to Disobey, and much more.

What: Tri-State Health Freedom Alliance presents Polly Tommey

When: Tuesday, June 9 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.)

Where: Elks Lodge, 523 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675

Cost: $25 RSVP (guaranteed open seating); $35 at door (If available)

RSVP: by email to tshealthfreedomalliance@gmail.com

RESERVE YOUR SEAT

Gathering in person is so important at this crucial time for our movement. We look forward to seeing you there!