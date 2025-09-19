MAHA fights back

Make America Healthy Again groups are planning rallies from coast to coast in defense of the health secretary after some lawmakers denounced him.

The MAHA movement is rallying behind its leader, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after senators berated the health secretary in back-to-back hearings this month for firing the CDC’s director and moving to revise vaccine guidance.

Now those in Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again Movement plan events in nearly a dozen cities, from Florida to California, on Sept. 27 to thank him for sticking up for kids’ health, they said during a call with supporters.

Read full POLITICO report here: https://www.politico.com/news/2025/09/18/rfk-jr-s-movement-is-coming-to-his-defense-00571826

The “call with supporters” POLITICO was referring to was a 2 minute pitch I delivered on the MAHA ACTION call this past Wednesday. You can watch that here:

