Police Officers Stand Against Vaccine Mandates
NYPD who said No to NYC's Vaccine Mandate
I interviewed retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari and former detective Marlon Bethel who both refused NYC’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. Both lost their jobs over this decision.
Plus a legal update on multiple federal circuit court decisions that greatly help Kane v. de Blasio and other critical cases for unvaccinated workers in NYC.
Outstanding conversation!
Watch here:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/police-officers-stand-against-vaccine-mandates/