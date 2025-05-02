Over 500 Fired Unvaccinated NY Workers Send Letter to AAG Harmeet Dhillon
NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE asks Civil Rights Division of the DOJ to launch investigation on behalf of fired unvaccinated workers in New York
New York Workers for Choice
Email: nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com
May 2, 2025
Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
United States Department of Justice
950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20530
Dear Assistant Attorney General Dhillon:
First, we want to thank you greatly for your amazing public statements on how forced vaccine mandates are an “ongoing civil rights crisis” in America. We could hardly agree more! We also want to thank you for your trailblazing work with Dhillon Law Group teaming up with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to defeat former President Joseph Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate through OSHA at the Supreme Court of the United States. We are ecstatic that President Donald Trump has picked you to head the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice!
You will see that this letter is signed by over 510 of the thousands of unlawfully terminated or displaced New York workers who were forced out of their careers and businesses beginning in 2021 under the pretext of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, without due process. Some of the signatories of this letter are actually represented by ADF (and other law firms) in the lawsuits Kane v. de Blasio and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. The City of New York.
Both public and private sector New York workers, as well as business owners have suffered the same fate for non-compliance with an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was never voted on by any legislative body, nor ratified by any union membership via the proper collective bargaining process. Employees include but are not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, correction workers, members of the judiciary, medical doctors, nurses, scientists, doormen and freelancers. Many workers who were not terminated were coerced into early retirement with a financial penalty, waived their labor rights, resigned or returned to work having lost seniority and without backpay. Others were forced to accept demotions, were denied promotions or lost job opportunities. In what can be considered an outright disregard of the law, many workers were not even served with a final notice of leave without pay, a charge or a termination notice prior to separation from their employment.
Despite the ending of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, neither New York State nor New York City has done anything to get the experienced, tenured and valuable workers reinstated. Instead, the administrators who carried out the unlawful vaccine mandate continue to destroy the fabric of the workforce and deny the truth, which is that they deceptively took advantage of a public health scare to mass fire workers and destroy private businesses.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, his Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams, his former Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, his then Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, Governor Kathy Hochul and her then Health Commissioner Mary Bassett are only a few of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who have violated our constitutional and labor rights. Government agencies, private businesses and union leaders embraced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and cooperated in unlawfully removing employees, while New York destroyed its workforce with the “vaccine mandate.”
These administrators and health bureaucrats have moved on, some to even higher-paying opportunities in academia and other institutions, telling everyone that “COVID is over” while they callously and duplicitously have left tens of thousands of workers’ careers and businesses in shambles. In spite of knowing how much they have damaged New York, they have refused to do what is right. Particularly, Mayor Eric Adams continues to use taxpayer money to appeal the victorious lawsuits decided in favor of affected New Yorkers.
Based on what has transpired and bearing in mind that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent and that they are legally obligated to uphold the law on behalf of We The People as it pertains to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we have sought relief from Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the city, state and federal levels, among other officials, but they have been unresponsive. To our dismay, our correspondence has not even been officially acknowledged.
As stated earlier, we greatly appreciate your public statements against coercive vaccine mandates and your questioning the constitutionality of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Your statements have resonated with our community of New York workers and business owners who have stood up for medical freedom, religious freedom and our Constitution. We have been blessed to have dedicated attorneys such as Sujata Gibson, Mary Holland, Jimmy Wagner, Christina Martinez, Chad LaVeglia, Barry Black, Austin Graff and John Bursch (among others), who have taken our cases to the courts and bravely represented many of us in hope of correcting the irreparable harm that has been inflicted upon New Yorkers. In addition to taking legal actions, we have held dozens of peaceful protests and rallies over the past four years; we have told our stories to brave journalists and on social media, to no avail.
Given that our attempts to seek administrative remedy have been unsuccessful, we respectfully ask that the Trump administration and the United States Department of Justice intervene by investigating what really happened in New York that led to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and its impact on the civil and labor rights of so many people. We hope that the results of such an investigation would lead to the reinstatement of all unlawfully terminated or displaced workers and business owners.
The Trump administration has stood up for our military men and women, reinstating all members who were terminated for refusing the experimental COVID shot, with backpay and an apology. This action has given hope to affected Americans who are seeking justice so they can return to their jobs and restore their businesses, like in our cases.
Assistant Attorney General Dhillon, there is no one waiting in the wings in New York to save the unlawfully terminated or displaced workers and business owners. The Department of Justice under the Trump Administration is our best hope. Please help us!
Sincerely,
Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service
Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service
Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
John Macari Jr., Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service
Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service
Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service
Amanda Pannenbacker, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service
Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service
Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Kristen Robillard, Medical Doctor, Ascension Lourdes Hospital, 26 years of service
Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter Captain, FDNY, 20 years of service
Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
George Garvey, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 10 years of service
James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service
Vince DeMaria, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years service
Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service
Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service
Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service
Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service
Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service
Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service
Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service
Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service
Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service
Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service
Joseph Kennedy, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Sean Abell, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 2 years of service
Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jennette Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service
Jeannette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service
Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service
John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service
Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Lisa Britton, Principal Appellate Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 5 years of service
Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Takira Poindexter, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service
Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service
Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Yseult Beecher, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 22 years of service
Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service
Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service
Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service
Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Trina Adams, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 26 years of service
Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service
Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service
Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service
Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Kristy Jones, Sergeant Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service
Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service
Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service
Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Raymond Stefanik, Senior Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service
Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service
Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Eden Quirk, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 29 years of service
Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Brenda DeLisi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service
Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Erin DiPasquale, School Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service
Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Robert Portas, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 27 years of service
Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service
Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Matthew Ozimek, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service
Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Tracey Porter, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aide, Northwell Health, 1 year of service
Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Jeriann Jaloza, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years of service
Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service
Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service
Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service
Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service
Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service
Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Maureen Hurley, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service
Anthony Morgan, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service
Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service
Michael Benzinger, Police Officer, NYPD, 20 years of service
Wendy Trudo, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service
Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service
Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service
Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Frances DiProssimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service
Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Dawn Klapak, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service
Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service
Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service
Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service
Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service
Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service
Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Gene Adamowicz, Physical/Occupational Therapist, Peconic Bay Medical, 11 years of service
Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service
Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service
Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service
Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service
Henry Wynn, Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service
Ricardo Ruiz Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service
Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service
Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service
Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service
Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service
Anthony Figueroa, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 8 years of service
Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Stephen Jones, Court Officer, NYS Unified Courts System, 6 years of service
Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service
Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service
Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service
Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Tammy Hoover, Registered Nurse, United Health Services Hospital, 20 years of service
Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Judy Wright, Ultrasound Technologist, Ascension Lourdes Binghamton, 30 years of service
Stella Mitchell-Porto, Assistant Principal, DOE, 30 years of service
Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service
Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Steven Stone, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 30 years of service
Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Jamie Hawley, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service
Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Catherine Morgan-Velez, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service
Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service
Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service
Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service
Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Kevin Thayne, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service
Jacqueline Brown Mayo, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 18 years of service
Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service
Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Rosangel and Alex Perez, Podcasters, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service
Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety, CUNY, 24 years of service
AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service
Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Adrienne Asencio, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service
Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service
Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service
Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Meredith Pratt, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service
Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service
Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service
Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service
Karen Bianchi, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service
Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Leah Kukla, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service
Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services
Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service
Paul Argento, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service
Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service
Caroline D’Ambrosio, Registered Nurse, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, 4 years of service
Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service
Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service
Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service
Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service
Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Donna Noyce, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 16 years of service
Nancy Wallace, Licensed Practical Nurse, Sunrise Assisted Living, 24 years of service
Chaim Gertman, Computer Service Technician, DOE, 22 years of service
Orline Borno, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service
Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYCHHC, 8 years of service
Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
Kristina Bako, Clerical Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service
Jennifer LaBarbera, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service
Marc Robinson, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service
Cynthia Arvelo, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service
Roxalana Jordan, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service
Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Louis Luciano, Clinical/Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service
Veronica Tobjy, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Adam Waldman, Business Analyst, JP Morgan, 12 years of service
Carlos Cabezas, Health Navigator, Urban Health Plan, 9 years of service
Leticia Edghill, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Chris Kalaitzidis, Food Service Worker, DOE, 17 years of service
Patricia DeCarlo, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Arthur Roldan, Police Officer, NYPD, 19 years of service
Linda Jean-Louis, Supervisor Level I, NYCHRA, 21 years of service
Gisele Rentas, Administration Coordinator, Good Shepherd Services, 2 years of service
Donna Marti, Direct Support Professional, Help On The Way, 3 years of service
Katherine Wynn, Associate Director of Client Engagement, DentaQuest, 6 years of service
Kensha Casimir, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Israel Marti Jr., Science Lab Worker, GoodTemps, 1 year of service
Shawn Olivo, Censored Musician, Self-Employed, 10 years of service
David Burgos, Police Officer, NYPD, 16 years of service
Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service
Aqila Norris, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Maryann Massaci, Nurse Practitioner, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, 10 years of service
Anna Vailas, Teacher, DOE, 20 Years of service
Dion Powell, Consultant, IAMA CleinBuerger, 2 years of service
Melissa Trama, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 10 years of service
Barbara Coakley, School Aide, DOE, 33 years of service
Andrea Tichio, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Sharlene Jackson, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice, 14 years of service
Victor Gomez, Deputy Chief Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service
Joseph Forgione, Superintendent, SDNY, 22 years of service
Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Maria Cardona, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 17 years of service
Noelle Florio, Teacher, William Floyd Union Free School District, 22 years of service
Joy Amanda: all rights reserved, without prejudice, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Jeremy Ramos, Detective, NYPD, 16 years of service
Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Edmund Lee, NYC’s #1 Street Activist, DJelf7, 30 years of service
Johanna Ulloa, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Marianna Ciaccia-Liss, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Marlon Bethel, Detective, NYPD, 15 years of service
RoseAnna Silvestri-Incantalupo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service
Dennis Harrison, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service
Dahlia Mendoza, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service
Andra Telesford, Registered Nurse, Horizon Healthcare, 5 years of service
Rafael Adrian Toro, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Kathleen Wallace, Esthetician, Wave Wellness, 19 years of service
Alejandra Casado, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service
Cely Decolongon, Sergeant, NYPD, 19 years of service
Maria Forgione, School Secretary, DOE, 17 years of service
Erin Maccheroni, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Ivan Santana, Proofreader, Davis Polk, 2 years of service
Olivia Vosilla, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Amanda Tulier, Registered Nurse, Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, 9 years of service
Brittany Velazquez, Assistant Principal, DOE, 10 years of service
Tayler Thompson, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 8 years of service
Angelo Petraglia, Senior Threat Analyst, DOITT/NYC Cyber Command, 5 years of service
Craig Smith, Bus Operator, MTA, 31 years of service
John Olley, Communications Technician, AT&T, 3 years of service
Nicoletta Masullo, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Howard Bellingham, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 17 years of service
Jacquelin Reyes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 22 years of service
Genene Tosto, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service
AnneMarie Hickey, SDS Medical Coder, NYU Langone, 7 years of service
Samantha Siano, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Heidi Youn, School Counselor, DOE, 6 years of service
Rey Cortez, Network Service Technician, NYC Office of Labor Relations, 20 years of service
AnnaRose Carpenito, Ultrasound Technologist, NYCHHC, 26 years of service
Amie Wales, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, 20 years of service
Ronette Savoth, Paraprofessional, DOE, 19 years of service
Henrietta Dudas, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Victoria Arrigo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Esperanza Castro, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service
Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service
Margaret Florini, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Ascension Health, 6 years of service
Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service
Laurianne Timko, Senior Ultrasound Technician, NYU Medical Center, 22 years of service
Sandra Wayne, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Diane Capezza, Psychotherapist, Jamaica Hospital, 23 years of service
Athena Clarke, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Jatnna Bobadilla, Associate Confidential Investigator, NYCHHC, 10 years of service
Carmen Rodriguez, FGP Sec II-Intake/Sched, NYU Medical Center, 9 years of service
Rosemarie Harrington, Surgical Technologies, NYU Medical Center, 17 years of service
Matt O’Leary, eDiscovery Manager, NYCDOI, 5 years of service
Samuel Belhomme, Pharmacy Technician, NYU Langone Medical Center, 3 years of service
Janet Kalten, Registered Nurse, NYU Long Island, 30 years of service
William Hotaling, MRI technologist, Guthrie (at the time Lourdes Hospital), 4 months of service
Wendy Frey, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service
Kayla McMillen, Phlebotomist, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 7 years of service
Edward Bender, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida-Health Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service
Patti Smith, Executive Assistant, United Health Services, 16 years of service
Sara Pedro, Registered Nurse, Northwell/Lenox Hill/Mt. Sinai Morningside, 16 years of service
Theresa Godfroy, Self-Employed Landlord, 10 years of services
Amarfi Martinez, EVS Supervisor, Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, 11 years of service
Megan Turner, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital-Binghamton, 10 years of service
Susan Walker, Occupational Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service
Deb Dempsey, Physical Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service
Florangela Mendez, Stroke Unit Clerk, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 22 years of service
Melanie Weiss, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 20 years of service
Robert Prawel, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 8 years of service
Stephanie DeJohn, Registered Nurse, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 14 years of service
Renee Eckam, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service
Amanda McCarthy, Registered Nurse, Northern Dutchess Hospital, 7 years of service
Bethany Freeman, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Cr., 9 years of service
Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Jolene Ebert, Radiologic Technologist, Roswell Park/Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service
Timothy Collins, IT Programmer, Health Research Inc/Roswell Park Cancer, 15 years of service
Elaine Janak, Registered Nurse, Oishei Children’s Hospital-Buffalo, 37 years of service
Terri Bligen, Endoscopy Technician, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 32 years of service
Iris Moore, Medical Coder, NYU Langone Medical Center, 31 years of service
Kristina Adams, Speech and Language Pathologist, United Health Services, 15 years of service
Karen Hellmann, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 18 years of service
Calene Gennett, Registered Nurse, Susquehanna Anesthesia Affiliates, 15 years of service
Xandora Palmisano, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 10 years of service
Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Wendy Cooper, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Center, 18 years of service
Sara Baxter, Registered Nurse, The Guthrie Clinic, 19 years of service
Jessica Schacor-Bennett, Workers Compensation Liaison, NYC Parks, 11 years of service
Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Yvette DeLuise, Registered Nurse, Binghamton General Hospital, 3 years of service
Esfir Viti, Licensed Practical Nurse, St. Luke’s Home New Hartford, 6 years of service
Kathleen Christy, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service
Raina Thorsen, Speech Pathologist, DOE, 16 years of service
Sarah Haseney, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 12 years of service
Christina DellaRocca, Teacher, 8 years of service
Melanie Bamberger, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Peconic Bay Medical, 7 years of service
Lauren Raiolo, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
John Clarke, Gardener, NYC Parks, 18 years of service
Lucille Cravotta, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Supreme Court, 22 years of service
Tara McCarthy, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Adriana Scalici, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 3 years of service
Renee Butler, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Irina Abramov, Medical Office Representative, Northwell Health, 20 years of service
Michael DellaRocca, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Megan Fontaine, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 12 years of service
Andrea Fox, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Mia Torres, CT Supervisor, Mather Hospital Northwell Health, 4 years of service
Nicole Cintron-Dominguez, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Veronica Newton, Registered Nurse, Northwell- Flexstaff, 4 years of service
Karen La Rosa, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 30 years of service
Angela Bastone-Pergola, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service
Patricia MacDonald, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 15 years of service
Nilberk Kurt, Registrar/Clerk, Staten Island University Hospital, 4 years of service
Maria Pimentel, Medical Assistant, NYU Langone, 16 years of service
Donna Rubino, Doctor of Audiology, NYU Langone, 21 years of service
Joy Altrui, Registered Nurse, North Shore University Hospital, 15 years of service
Alison Corley-Dubose, Senior Physician Assistant, LIJ Hospital, 15 years of service
Michele Woodward, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell's SI Hospital, 27 years of service
Bob Rettino, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Jennifer Bailey, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 17 years of service
Eileen Hagan, Registered Nurse, Northwell Syosset Hospital, 30 years of service
Eugenia Chavez, Teacher, NYCEE, 5 years of service
Karen Cronin, Nursing Assistant, Huntington Hospital, 23 years of service
Julia Shaw, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 14 years of service
Irene Phillips, Social Worker, NYS Office of Mental Health-Queens, 14 years of service
Jennifer Bardalamas, Medical Coder, United Health Services-Binghamton, 7 years of service
Kelly Davey, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Courtney Venafro, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Marisol Ventrice, Medical Assistant, Northwell Health-Staten Island, 20 years of service
Nadira Mahabir, Social Worker, Northwell Health, 3 years of service
Charlotte Baysac, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service
Dawn Spahn, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Katy Walker Mejia, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Danny Hulkower, Sanitation Worker, SDNY, 6 years
Anna Ioffe, Community Assistant, NYCCHR, 4 years of service
Elvia Mejia, Stagehand, Peloton Studios, 4 years of service
Sarah Marino, Paraprofessional, 8 years of service
Dan Settoducato, Corrections Officer, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
Aretha Simmons, Administrative Staff Analyst, NYCDCAS, 17 years of service
Angela SanFilippo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service
Michele Lawton, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell Health, 27 years of service
Andrea Ramsey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service
Marianne Bryant, Mammogram Coordinator, NYU Langone, 7 years of service
Denise Vitale, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Judy Stamos, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 12 years of service
Tom Wiermann, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Deborah Rothschild, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 27 years of service
Anna Marie Restaino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Dane Barh, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service
Marie Mosley, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 22 years of service
NEW SIGNERS AFTER DRAFT
Melissa Saravia Shumilin, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service
and many thousands more New York workers too numerous to list here
Cc: Pam Bondi, United States Attorney General
New York Teachers for Choice
Bravest for Choice
Educators for Freedom
Cops 4 Freedom
Strongest for Freedom
Finest Unfiltered
Medical Professionals for Informed Consent
Court Workers for Choice
Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers and business owners by:
Aura Moody , Diane Pagen and Michael Kane