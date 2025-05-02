New York Workers for Choice

Email: nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

May 2, 2025

Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

United States Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20530

Dear Assistant Attorney General Dhillon:

First, we want to thank you greatly for your amazing public statements on how forced vaccine mandates are an “ongoing civil rights crisis” in America. We could hardly agree more! We also want to thank you for your trailblazing work with Dhillon Law Group teaming up with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to defeat former President Joseph Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate through OSHA at the Supreme Court of the United States. We are ecstatic that President Donald Trump has picked you to head the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice!

You will see that this letter is signed by over 510 of the thousands of unlawfully terminated or displaced New York workers who were forced out of their careers and businesses beginning in 2021 under the pretext of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, without due process. Some of the signatories of this letter are actually represented by ADF (and other law firms) in the lawsuits Kane v. de Blasio and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. The City of New York.

Both public and private sector New York workers, as well as business owners have suffered the same fate for non-compliance with an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was never voted on by any legislative body, nor ratified by any union membership via the proper collective bargaining process. Employees include but are not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, correction workers, members of the judiciary, medical doctors, nurses, scientists, doormen and freelancers. Many workers who were not terminated were coerced into early retirement with a financial penalty, waived their labor rights, resigned or returned to work having lost seniority and without backpay. Others were forced to accept demotions, were denied promotions or lost job opportunities. In what can be considered an outright disregard of the law, many workers were not even served with a final notice of leave without pay, a charge or a termination notice prior to separation from their employment.

Despite the ending of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, neither New York State nor New York City has done anything to get the experienced, tenured and valuable workers reinstated. Instead, the administrators who carried out the unlawful vaccine mandate continue to destroy the fabric of the workforce and deny the truth, which is that they deceptively took advantage of a public health scare to mass fire workers and destroy private businesses.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, his Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams, his former Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, his then Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, Governor Kathy Hochul and her then Health Commissioner Mary Bassett are only a few of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who have violated our constitutional and labor rights. Government agencies, private businesses and union leaders embraced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and cooperated in unlawfully removing employees, while New York destroyed its workforce with the “vaccine mandate.”

These administrators and health bureaucrats have moved on, some to even higher-paying opportunities in academia and other institutions, telling everyone that “COVID is over” while they callously and duplicitously have left tens of thousands of workers’ careers and businesses in shambles. In spite of knowing how much they have damaged New York, they have refused to do what is right. Particularly, Mayor Eric Adams continues to use taxpayer money to appeal the victorious lawsuits decided in favor of affected New Yorkers.

Based on what has transpired and bearing in mind that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent and that they are legally obligated to uphold the law on behalf of We The People as it pertains to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we have sought relief from Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the city, state and federal levels, among other officials, but they have been unresponsive. To our dismay, our correspondence has not even been officially acknowledged.

As stated earlier, we greatly appreciate your public statements against coercive vaccine mandates and your questioning the constitutionality of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Your statements have resonated with our community of New York workers and business owners who have stood up for medical freedom, religious freedom and our Constitution. We have been blessed to have dedicated attorneys such as Sujata Gibson, Mary Holland, Jimmy Wagner, Christina Martinez, Chad LaVeglia, Barry Black, Austin Graff and John Bursch (among others), who have taken our cases to the courts and bravely represented many of us in hope of correcting the irreparable harm that has been inflicted upon New Yorkers. In addition to taking legal actions, we have held dozens of peaceful protests and rallies over the past four years; we have told our stories to brave journalists and on social media, to no avail.

Given that our attempts to seek administrative remedy have been unsuccessful, we respectfully ask that the Trump administration and the United States Department of Justice intervene by investigating what really happened in New York that led to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and its impact on the civil and labor rights of so many people. We hope that the results of such an investigation would lead to the reinstatement of all unlawfully terminated or displaced workers and business owners.

The Trump administration has stood up for our military men and women, reinstating all members who were terminated for refusing the experimental COVID shot, with backpay and an apology. This action has given hope to affected Americans who are seeking justice so they can return to their jobs and restore their businesses, like in our cases.

Assistant Attorney General Dhillon, there is no one waiting in the wings in New York to save the unlawfully terminated or displaced workers and business owners. The Department of Justice under the Trump Administration is our best hope. Please help us!

Sincerely,

Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service

Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service

Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

John Macari Jr., Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service

Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service

Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service

Amanda Pannenbacker, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service

Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service

Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Kristen Robillard, Medical Doctor, Ascension Lourdes Hospital, 26 years of service

Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter Captain, FDNY, 20 years of service

Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

George Garvey, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 10 years of service

James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service

Vince DeMaria, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years service

Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service

Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service

Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service

Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service

Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service

Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service

Joseph Kennedy, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Sean Abell, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 2 years of service

Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jennette Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service

Jeannette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service

Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service

John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service

Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Lisa Britton, Principal Appellate Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 5 years of service

Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Takira Poindexter, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service

Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service

Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Yseult Beecher, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 22 years of service

Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service

Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service

Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Trina Adams, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 26 years of service

Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service

Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service

Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Kristy Jones, Sergeant Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service

Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Raymond Stefanik, Senior Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Eden Quirk, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 29 years of service

Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Brenda DeLisi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service

Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Erin DiPasquale, School Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service

Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Robert Portas, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 27 years of service

Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service

Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Matthew Ozimek, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service

Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Tracey Porter, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aide, Northwell Health, 1 year of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years of service

Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service

Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service

Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service

Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service

Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Maureen Hurley, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service

Anthony Morgan, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service

Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service

Michael Benzinger, Police Officer, NYPD, 20 years of service

Wendy Trudo, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service

Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Frances DiProssimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service

Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Dawn Klapak, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service

Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service

Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service

Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service

Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service

Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service

Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Gene Adamowicz, Physical/Occupational Therapist, Peconic Bay Medical, 11 years of service

Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service

Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service

Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Henry Wynn, Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service

Ricardo Ruiz Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service

Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service

Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service

Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service

Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service

Anthony Figueroa, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 8 years of service

Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Stephen Jones, Court Officer, NYS Unified Courts System, 6 years of service

Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service

Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service

Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service

Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Tammy Hoover, Registered Nurse, United Health Services Hospital, 20 years of service

Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Judy Wright, Ultrasound Technologist, Ascension Lourdes Binghamton, 30 years of service

Stella Mitchell-Porto, Assistant Principal, DOE, 30 years of service

Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service

Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Steven Stone, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 30 years of service

Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jamie Hawley, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Catherine Morgan-Velez, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service

Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service

Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service

Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Kevin Thayne, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service

Jacqueline Brown Mayo, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 18 years of service

Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service

Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Rosangel and Alex Perez, Podcasters, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service

Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety, CUNY, 24 years of service

AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service

Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Adrienne Asencio, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service

Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service

Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service

Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Meredith Pratt, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service

Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service

Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service

Karen Bianchi, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service

Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Leah Kukla, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service

Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services

Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service

Paul Argento, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service

Caroline D’Ambrosio, Registered Nurse, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, 4 years of service

Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service

Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service

Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service

Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Donna Noyce, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 16 years of service

Nancy Wallace, Licensed Practical Nurse, Sunrise Assisted Living, 24 years of service

Chaim Gertman, Computer Service Technician, DOE, 22 years of service

Orline Borno, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYCHHC, 8 years of service

Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Kristina Bako, Clerical Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service

Jennifer LaBarbera, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Marc Robinson, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Cynthia Arvelo, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service

Roxalana Jordan, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Louis Luciano, Clinical/Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service

Veronica Tobjy, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Adam Waldman, Business Analyst, JP Morgan, 12 years of service

Carlos Cabezas, Health Navigator, Urban Health Plan, 9 years of service

Leticia Edghill, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Chris Kalaitzidis, Food Service Worker, DOE, 17 years of service

Patricia DeCarlo, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Arthur Roldan, Police Officer, NYPD, 19 years of service

Linda Jean-Louis, Supervisor Level I, NYCHRA, 21 years of service

Gisele Rentas, Administration Coordinator, Good Shepherd Services, 2 years of service

Donna Marti, Direct Support Professional, Help On The Way, 3 years of service

Katherine Wynn, Associate Director of Client Engagement, DentaQuest, 6 years of service

Kensha Casimir, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Israel Marti Jr., Science Lab Worker, GoodTemps, 1 year of service

Shawn Olivo, Censored Musician, Self-Employed, 10 years of service

David Burgos, Police Officer, NYPD, 16 years of service

Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Aqila Norris, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maryann Massaci, Nurse Practitioner, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, 10 years of service

Anna Vailas, Teacher, DOE, 20 Years of service

Dion Powell, Consultant, IAMA CleinBuerger, 2 years of service

Melissa Trama, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 10 years of service

Barbara Coakley, School Aide, DOE, 33 years of service

Andrea Tichio, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Sharlene Jackson, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice, 14 years of service

Victor Gomez, Deputy Chief Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Joseph Forgione, Superintendent, SDNY, 22 years of service

Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Maria Cardona, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 17 years of service

Noelle Florio, Teacher, William Floyd Union Free School District, 22 years of service

Joy Amanda: all rights reserved, without prejudice, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Jeremy Ramos, Detective, NYPD, 16 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Edmund Lee, NYC’s #1 Street Activist, DJelf7, 30 years of service

Johanna Ulloa, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Marianna Ciaccia-Liss, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Marlon Bethel, Detective, NYPD, 15 years of service

RoseAnna Silvestri-Incantalupo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Dennis Harrison, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Dahlia Mendoza, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Andra Telesford, Registered Nurse, Horizon Healthcare, 5 years of service

Rafael Adrian Toro, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathleen Wallace, Esthetician, Wave Wellness, 19 years of service

Alejandra Casado, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service

Cely Decolongon, Sergeant, NYPD, 19 years of service

Maria Forgione, School Secretary, DOE, 17 years of service

Erin Maccheroni, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Ivan Santana, Proofreader, Davis Polk, 2 years of service

Olivia Vosilla, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Amanda Tulier, Registered Nurse, Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, 9 years of service

Brittany Velazquez, Assistant Principal, DOE, 10 years of service

Tayler Thompson, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 8 years of service

Angelo Petraglia, Senior Threat Analyst, DOITT/NYC Cyber Command, 5 years of service

Craig Smith, Bus Operator, MTA, 31 years of service

John Olley, Communications Technician, AT&T, 3 years of service

Nicoletta Masullo, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Howard Bellingham, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 17 years of service

Jacquelin Reyes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 22 years of service

Genene Tosto, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service

AnneMarie Hickey, SDS Medical Coder, NYU Langone, 7 years of service

Samantha Siano, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Heidi Youn, School Counselor, DOE, 6 years of service

Rey Cortez, Network Service Technician, NYC Office of Labor Relations, 20 years of service

AnnaRose Carpenito, Ultrasound Technologist, NYCHHC, 26 years of service

Amie Wales, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, 20 years of service

Ronette Savoth, Paraprofessional, DOE, 19 years of service

Henrietta Dudas, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Victoria Arrigo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Esperanza Castro, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Margaret Florini, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Ascension Health, 6 years of service

Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service

Laurianne Timko, Senior Ultrasound Technician, NYU Medical Center, 22 years of service

Sandra Wayne, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Diane Capezza, Psychotherapist, Jamaica Hospital, 23 years of service

Athena Clarke, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Jatnna Bobadilla, Associate Confidential Investigator, NYCHHC, 10 years of service

Carmen Rodriguez, FGP Sec II-Intake/Sched, NYU Medical Center, 9 years of service

Rosemarie Harrington, Surgical Technologies, NYU Medical Center, 17 years of service

Matt O’Leary, eDiscovery Manager, NYCDOI, 5 years of service

Samuel Belhomme, Pharmacy Technician, NYU Langone Medical Center, 3 years of service

Janet Kalten, Registered Nurse, NYU Long Island, 30 years of service

William Hotaling, MRI technologist, Guthrie (at the time Lourdes Hospital), 4 months of service

Wendy Frey, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service

Kayla McMillen, Phlebotomist, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 7 years of service

Edward Bender, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida-Health Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service

Patti Smith, Executive Assistant, United Health Services, 16 years of service

Sara Pedro, Registered Nurse, Northwell/Lenox Hill/Mt. Sinai Morningside, 16 years of service

Theresa Godfroy, Self-Employed Landlord, 10 years of services

Amarfi Martinez, EVS Supervisor, Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, 11 years of service

Megan Turner, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital-Binghamton, 10 years of service

Susan Walker, Occupational Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service

Deb Dempsey, Physical Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service

Florangela Mendez, Stroke Unit Clerk, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 22 years of service

Melanie Weiss, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 20 years of service

Robert Prawel, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 8 years of service

Stephanie DeJohn, Registered Nurse, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 14 years of service

Renee Eckam, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service

Amanda McCarthy, Registered Nurse, Northern Dutchess Hospital, 7 years of service

Bethany Freeman, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Cr., 9 years of service

Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Jolene Ebert, Radiologic Technologist, Roswell Park/Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service

Timothy Collins, IT Programmer, Health Research Inc/Roswell Park Cancer, 15 years of service

Elaine Janak, Registered Nurse, Oishei Children’s Hospital-Buffalo, 37 years of service

Terri Bligen, Endoscopy Technician, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 32 years of service

Iris Moore, Medical Coder, NYU Langone Medical Center, 31 years of service

Kristina Adams, Speech and Language Pathologist, United Health Services, 15 years of service

Karen Hellmann, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 18 years of service

Calene Gennett, Registered Nurse, Susquehanna Anesthesia Affiliates, 15 years of service

Xandora Palmisano, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 10 years of service

Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Wendy Cooper, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Center, 18 years of service

Sara Baxter, Registered Nurse, The Guthrie Clinic, 19 years of service

Jessica Schacor-Bennett, Workers Compensation Liaison, NYC Parks, 11 years of service

Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Yvette DeLuise, Registered Nurse, Binghamton General Hospital, 3 years of service

Esfir Viti, Licensed Practical Nurse, St. Luke’s Home New Hartford, 6 years of service

Kathleen Christy, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service

Raina Thorsen, Speech Pathologist, DOE, 16 years of service

Sarah Haseney, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 12 years of service

Christina DellaRocca, Teacher, 8 years of service

Melanie Bamberger, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Peconic Bay Medical, 7 years of service

Lauren Raiolo, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

John Clarke, Gardener, NYC Parks, 18 years of service

Lucille Cravotta, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Supreme Court, 22 years of service

Tara McCarthy, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Adriana Scalici, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Renee Butler, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Irina Abramov, Medical Office Representative, Northwell Health, 20 years of service

Michael DellaRocca, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Megan Fontaine, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 12 years of service

Andrea Fox, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Mia Torres, CT Supervisor, Mather Hospital Northwell Health, 4 years of service

Nicole Cintron-Dominguez, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Veronica Newton, Registered Nurse, Northwell- Flexstaff, 4 years of service

Karen La Rosa, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 30 years of service

Angela Bastone-Pergola, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service

Patricia MacDonald, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Nilberk Kurt, Registrar/Clerk, Staten Island University Hospital, 4 years of service

Maria Pimentel, Medical Assistant, NYU Langone, 16 years of service

Donna Rubino, Doctor of Audiology, NYU Langone, 21 years of service

Joy Altrui, Registered Nurse, North Shore University Hospital, 15 years of service

Alison Corley-Dubose, Senior Physician Assistant, LIJ Hospital, 15 years of service

Michele Woodward, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell's SI Hospital, 27 years of service

Bob Rettino, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Jennifer Bailey, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 17 years of service

Eileen Hagan, Registered Nurse, Northwell Syosset Hospital, 30 years of service

Eugenia Chavez, Teacher, NYCEE, 5 years of service

Karen Cronin, Nursing Assistant, Huntington Hospital, 23 years of service

Julia Shaw, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 14 years of service

Irene Phillips, Social Worker, NYS Office of Mental Health-Queens, 14 years of service

Jennifer Bardalamas, Medical Coder, United Health Services-Binghamton, 7 years of service

Kelly Davey, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Courtney Venafro, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Marisol Ventrice, Medical Assistant, Northwell Health-Staten Island, 20 years of service

Nadira Mahabir, Social Worker, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Charlotte Baysac, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service

Dawn Spahn, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Katy Walker Mejia, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Danny Hulkower, Sanitation Worker, SDNY, 6 years

Anna Ioffe, Community Assistant, NYCCHR, 4 years of service

Elvia Mejia, Stagehand, Peloton Studios, 4 years of service

Sarah Marino, Paraprofessional, 8 years of service

Dan Settoducato, Corrections Officer, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Aretha Simmons, Administrative Staff Analyst, NYCDCAS, 17 years of service

Angela SanFilippo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Michele Lawton, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell Health, 27 years of service

Andrea Ramsey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Marianne Bryant, Mammogram Coordinator, NYU Langone, 7 years of service

Denise Vitale, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Judy Stamos, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 12 years of service

Tom Wiermann, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Deborah Rothschild, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 27 years of service

Anna Marie Restaino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Dane Barh, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Marie Mosley, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 22 years of service

NEW SIGNERS AFTER DRAFT

Melissa Saravia Shumilin, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service

and many thousands more New York workers too numerous to list here

Cc: Pam Bondi, United States Attorney General

New York Teachers for Choice

Bravest for Choice

Educators for Freedom

Cops 4 Freedom

Strongest for Freedom

Finest Unfiltered

Medical Professionals for Informed Consent

Court Workers for Choice

Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers and business owners by:

Aura Moody , Diane Pagen and Michael Kane