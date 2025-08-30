Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) has introduced the GRACE Act which could bring back the religious exemption to vaccination in all 50 states. You can read Rep. Steube’s press release announcing his new bill here:

https://steube.house.gov/press-releases/rep-steube-introduces-grace-act/

There are over 50 outside groups supporting this bill (see below) and Teachers for Choice is one of them. We greatly thank Rep. Steube for his leadership on this critical landmark legislation!

Names repeated below in text form:

§ Children’s Health Defense § Moms for Liberty § Autism Action Network § Global Wellness Forum § Guiding the Impact § NY Alliance for Vaccine Rights § My Kids My Choice § Education for All § Teachers for Choice § MAHA Institute § MAHA Action § Veterans for America First, Veterans for Trump § A Voice for Choice Advocacy § California Health Coalition Advocacy § Montana Veterans Association § Montana Conservative & Liberty Alliance § America First Veterans § Moms for America § Vaccine Safety Research Foundation § Latinos for America First, Latinos for Trump § National Health Federation § We The Patriots USA, INC. § No College Mandates § Freedom of Religion - United Solutions (FOR-US) § Million Mamas Movement § Righteous RN LLC § Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance § Nurses Out Loud § Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates, INC. § Parents Demanding Justice Alliance § Para Church Partners § The Constitutional Coalition of New York State § Family of God Church, Connecticut § First Congregational Church of Woodbury, Connecticut § NoDeception.org § WayMaker Church, New York § Victory Garden Alliance, New Jersey § New Life Harvest Church § Coalition of Leaders, Virginia § They’re YOUR Kids § Big Sky Life Support HCBS § McCullough Foundation § Informed Policy Advocates § Leading Edge Clinic § Stop College Mandates § Freedom Talk § LIBERTY NOW § Feds For Freedom § Door to Freedom § Informed Choice Washington § Veterans for America First State Chapters: Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas