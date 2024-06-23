Nearly 150 volunteers rallied at CNN Headquarters in Manhattan at 30 Hudson Yards on Friday, June 21 at lunch time. We were all calling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be included in the CNN presidential debate happening on June 27 in Atlanta.

Kennedy posted footage of the NYC rally on his X account and Instagram account.

FOX News had a reporter attend the entire rally who interviewed multiple people in attendance, including myself, calling for Kennedy to be allowed onto the debate stage. However it seems they decided not to run any coverage of the rally as I have been unable to find any mainstream reporting on it.

One of the volunteers who was interviewed mentioned how interesting it is that Republicans have agreed to debate at a network they don't like and don't tust just to ensure RFK is not included in the debate; an excellent example of the Uniparty working to protect its stranglehold on American “democracy.”

This isn't over. More to come