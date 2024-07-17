The Last American Vagabond (TLAV) is publishing the best, objective, critical investigation of what really happened on July 13 in Pennsylvania.

What they have concluded is that the official story is clearly a lie.

But what they have NOT concluded is precisely what really happened - and that is because we simply do not know what happened; not yet.

What I am seeing across the country right now is conservatives are saying the Secret Service allowed Trump to get shot, and liberals are saying Trump staged a fake assassination. J-13 has become completely political.

The truth is WE DON’T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED.

All we know is we are being lied to.

What we need right now are REAL INVESTIGATIONS, and that is exactly what TLAV is conducting. Everyone should follow their coverage.

I have argued that I find it strange we have no clue what happened to the bullet alleged to have grazed Trump’s ear. Was the bullet searched for? Was it found? Why is no one asking this question?

Ryan Cristian, the founder of TLAV, makes multiple points that have caught my attention that speak to this concern I have raised. Two of those points include;

The angle of the gun shot alleged to have grazed Trump’s ear does not line up (go to about the 53 minute mark to see the analysis and evidence), and, Secret Service letting Trump pump his fist and stand on the stage is one of the most ridiculous breaks in protocol we’ve ever seen.

There is much more he covers, including the evidence that there were multiple shooters and tons of anomalies with Secret Service actions (and lack of action).

In the final hour or so of the podcast, Cristian brings up how the staging of this situation may be related to Israel and the war in Gaza. Currently, I don’t find that to be very compelling but, again, we don’t know what we don’t know. We need solid investigation to get to the bottom of this. Speculation is fine when investigators make it clear they are speculating.

Kudos to Ryan Cristian and his team conducting absolutely critical journalism at a very important moment in American history; 4 months away from a critical presidential election that is the first 3-way race since 1992.

