I so greatly appreciate Coleman Hughes and his brilliant commentary dismantling the notion that Nick Fuentes is anything more than a bigot, a racist, and a danger to all that is good about America and civil society. Hughes does a fantastic job of balancing the fact that the de-platforming and censorship of Fuentes was completely wrong and un-American while still holding him accountable for his horrendous political and social commentary. Fuentes has the right to say horrible and hateful things, and Hughes has the right hold his feet to the fire: it’s the American way.

Some of my followers may believe Fuentes is one of the “good guys” as even I will admit he is not wrong about everything. If you believe Fuentes to be a “good guy,” please, watch the following 17 minute and 10 second clip of Hughes dissecting the facts about Fuentes.

Watch it on X here or on YouTube:

Hughes does an outstanding job of exposing Fuentes by simply highlighting his very own words and beliefs. He exposes that there are actually two different Nick Fuentes characters. There is one who spews racist hatred on his Rumble channel, but then there is a much tamer version portrayed when watching him on the big conservative podcasts.

The recent platforming of Fuentes by major conservative podcasters such as Tucker Carlson, Patrick Bet David, Dave Smith (and more) portrayed a somewhat different character from the Rumble-Raging-Fuentes. Oddly, none of these major conservative podcast superstars chose to challenge Fuentes on any of his insane comments such as those praising Hitler and Stalin, his misogynist hatred of women, or his blatant racist rants towards minorities.

I have one important addition to Coleman’s analysis:

Fuentes’ Medical Freedom Psyop in NYC

On November 13, 2021 fired unvaccinated NYC workers were holding our very first rally unified as one force; teachers, fire fighters, cops, sanitation workers and medical professionals were standing together against Covid vaccine mandates. The rally happened in front of Pfizer’s old international headquarters in Manhattan and I was one of the featured speakers.

Nick Fuentes flew in from out of nowhere, uninvited, and crashed our rally. A legendary NYC medical freedom fighter who is a dear friend of mine named Cat stopped Fuentes and his “Groyper” crew from rallying with us. There were literally two separate rallies on the same block at the same time.

This medical freedom psyop was designed so that all the headlines in NYC and across America would say “Antivaxxers rally with Neo Nazis in NYC” and that is exactly what happened. This was a crucial smear because Bravest for Choice had just marched over the Brooklyn Bridge with 20,000 New Yorkers against vaccine mandates a few weeks earlier. Fuentes’ appearance flying into NYC uninvited was an intentional psyop against the growing success of our movement.

Here’s one of the smear headlines published by Daily Beast at the time:

White Nationalist Leading NYC Anti-Vax Protests Is Sick: ‘Kind of Ironic’

I have no idea if Fuentes was (or is) aware he played a role in a psyop against fired unvaccinated workers in NYC that day. He was a baby, just 23 years old. It is not hard to manipulate someone that young into a situation where they are effectively an unwitting asset in an operation. At the rally Fuentes was ushered around in a black Suburban with tinted windows handled by security agents the entire time. His Groyper supporters were all seemingly19-year-old young white men hiding their faces behind masks.

Watch my interview with Kristin Elizabeth on CHD TV from February 21, 2023 detailing exactly what happened with Fuentes in NYC.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd-2023/medical-freedom-psyop/

The Ongoing Fuentes Psyop

Many commentators have noted the recent meteoric rise and promotion of Fuentes in conservative media must have been coordinated to some extent. Max Blumenthal recently stated as much at The Gray Zone where he did an analysis on the fallout from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes and the division this caused in the conservative movement, particularly at the Heritage Foundation.

Blumenthal recognizes that Nick Fuentes is shifting the narrative away from criticizing “Israel” to targeting “The Jews,” and Blumenthal makes a critical point that this is ironically the exact narrative Netanyahu and the Israeli right wing prefer. So while it is clear Fuentes is an antisemite his rhetoric is playing directly into the goals of Netanyahu’s conservative Israeli Likud Party. Moving the debate from criticizing the political state of Israel to attacking the entirety of the Jewish diaspora ironically benefits Zionist objectives; something Fuentes claims to stand vehemently against.

Blumenthal says this battle in the conservative movement today is between right wing podcasters (who are largely starting to challenge Israel) and the billionaires who support Israel. Blumenthal then points out that billionaire Israel-supporter Peter Thiel is curiously funding the majority of the big right wing podcasters.

So what exactly is going on here?

I largely agree with Blumenthal in this analysis, especially when he says “something else is going on” in terms of the big conservative exposure Fuentes is getting. Blumenthal says “there are forces” that want to propel Fuentes “into the mainstream” but makes clear he does not know what or who those forces are.

One is forced to wonder if there might be Israeli interests propping up Fuentes. As wild as that sounds, the concept is actually the crux of fifth generation warfare. If you control all sides of a debate - especially that of your “enemy” - you are destined to be the ultimate victor. I have no idea if this is the case or not, but can’t help wondering.

I was a little disappointed that Blumenthal did not tie his most recent analysis of Fuentes into his reporting back in 2023 where it was noted that Fuentes may be an intentional poison-pill to the MAGA movement. In that story from reporter Anya Parampil aspects of the November 13, 2021 NYC medical freedom Fuentes psyop are well covered. Many of my friends were interviewed and quoted in that report.

I think it is clear there is an ongoing psyop surrounding Nick Fuentes for many years now, and connecting what happened in 2021 to the ongoing psyop today helps to show a clear pattern that I believe is critical for understanding what is transpiring and will transpire.

Fuentes is a poison pill for the MAGA movement who will likely help usher in a wave of Democratic victories in 2026 and 2028.