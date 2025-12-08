Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
7h

The World Order constantly intensify all problems through the foundations, so that political and economic crises prevent the people of the world from organizing against them. The World Order must paralyze their opponents. They terrorize the world with propaganda. The World Order Eustace Mullins

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4h

Exceptional work connecting the 2021 NYC rally infiltration to the current media tour. The pattern you're identifying fits classic controlled opposition tactics, where the goal isn't to win arguments but to contaminate legitimate movements by association. What's particularly clever about using Fuentes is that his Holocaust denial and open racism are so extreme that any movement he touches gets instantly delegitimized in mainstream discourse, yet he's charasmatic enough on surface-level issues that some people defend him. The fact that he showed up uninvited with profesional security and got immediate major media coverage exposing your rally as "neo-nazi" isn't coincidence, that's operational planning. You're right that whether he's witting or unwitting doesn't matter much, the effect is the same: medical freedom gets weaponized into a culture war liability instead of the bipartisan civil liberties issue it actually is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture