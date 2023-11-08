

Please email NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks and ask him to respond to the congressional letter sent to him over 4 months ago. The letter is asking why “Problem Codes” were placed on Unvaccinated Educators and what impact has that had on our abilities to find employment (full letter below)

David Banks email - <nycchancellor@schools.nyc.gov> , Davidcbanks@schools.nyc.gov

Send him the below letter, and send it to Mayor Eric Adams as well.

Mayor Eric Adams - Contact the Mayor (send him the below letter through the portal)

AND POST THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA TAGGING ADAMS & BANKS

Mayor Adams on Twitter - Twitter: @NYCMayor and @NYCMayorsOffice

Chancellor Banks on Twitter - @DOEChancellor

***

Mayor Adams on Instagram - Instagram: @nycmayor and @nycmayorsoffice

Facebook: Mayor Adams and NYC Mayors Office

***

Letter was sent on November 8, 2023, at 10:28am

Dear Chancellor David Banks:

On June 23 of this year nine congressional representatives from New York sent you a letter inquiring into "Problem Codes" placed on the files of unvaccinated NYC educators. More than 4 months has passed and I was informed there has been no response from you or your office.

My attorney and I personally know unvaccinated educators trying to apply for employment right now with NYC Schools only to have their background checks “stuck” for months on end. We get these first-hand reports constantly. It has every appearance that a Problem Code given to many NYC educators for making the lawful personal choice of declining the covid shot is continuing to punish them, long after the vaccine mandate has been lifted.

If I am wrong in this assumption I look forward to hearing you clear up this matter. Waiting 4 months is far too long for a response to straightforward questions when people's livelihoods and well being hang in the balance.

The letter you have not responded to is attached to this email for your review. Congressional staffers, City Council staffers, attorneys, reporters, educators and more are cc’d on this email.

It is long overdue for your office to respond to Congress in regards to this matter.

Kind regards;

Michael Kane

Founder TEACHERS FOR CHOICE