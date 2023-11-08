Open Letter to NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks on Problem Codes used on Unvaxxed Educators
They've been ignoring Congress for over 4 months!
Please email NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks and ask him to respond to the congressional letter sent to him over 4 months ago. The letter is asking why “Problem Codes” were placed on Unvaccinated Educators and what impact has that had on our abilities to find employment (full letter below)
David Banks email - <nycchancellor@schools.nyc.gov> , Davidcbanks@schools.nyc.gov
Send him the below letter, and send it to Mayor Eric Adams as well.
Mayor Eric Adams - Contact the Mayor (send him the below letter through the portal)
AND POST THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA TAGGING ADAMS & BANKS
Mayor Adams on Twitter - Twitter: @NYCMayor and @NYCMayorsOffice
Chancellor Banks on Twitter - @DOEChancellor
Mayor Adams on Instagram - Instagram: @nycmayor and @nycmayorsoffice
Facebook: Mayor Adams and NYC Mayors Office
Letter was sent on November 8, 2023, at 10:28am
Dear Chancellor David Banks:
On June 23 of this year nine congressional representatives from New York sent you a letter inquiring into "Problem Codes" placed on the files of unvaccinated NYC educators. More than 4 months has passed and I was informed there has been no response from you or your office.
My attorney and I personally know unvaccinated educators trying to apply for employment right now with NYC Schools only to have their background checks “stuck” for months on end. We get these first-hand reports constantly. It has every appearance that a Problem Code given to many NYC educators for making the lawful personal choice of declining the covid shot is continuing to punish them, long after the vaccine mandate has been lifted.
If I am wrong in this assumption I look forward to hearing you clear up this matter. Waiting 4 months is far too long for a response to straightforward questions when people's livelihoods and well being hang in the balance.
The letter you have not responded to is attached to this email for your review. Congressional staffers, City Council staffers, attorneys, reporters, educators and more are cc’d on this email.
It is long overdue for your office to respond to Congress in regards to this matter.
Kind regards;
Michael Kane
Founder TEACHERS FOR CHOICE
Good morning Michael,
Thanks for all your efforts; in agreement with you in putting before the public unanswered correspondence that these two ineffective 'leaders,' have been ignoring our plea and causing us more undue hardships in our lives. Another major holiday and a year is coming to an end without any sign of resolve, and we have not been seeing any attempts to reinstate us to our jobs. Recently, I sent a text to the mayor asking him to assist us when he sent his community letter to my in-box, so after receiving many of these emails, I decided to take a chance and write him this time. It's been weeks, now, and he has not yet responded me. Not long after that, I read the news about a negative attention that was brought to him by the FBI raiding the home of his Campaign Consultant in which he had to cut his trip to DC and return home to New York.
While working the polls yesterday, a local senator came to vote, so I reminded him of correspondence I have had with his office regarding helping us, so he took my card and said he will be speaking with the representative in his office.
Imagine, the mayor nor the chancellor has addressed us since assuming their jobs; it is as if we never existed. Also, Michael Mulgrew should be blasted along with the former chancellor; Meisha Porter and Martin Scheindman as well.
I will be completing the task you have requested we do with this notice and together, we will be victorious.
Again, thank you.
Much blessings,
Audrey Dennis
