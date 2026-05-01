Listen here: https://www.oneliferadio.com/shows/episode-michaelkane3143

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Vaccine beer, wait, what? Listen in as Michael Kane and Bernadette Fiaschetti discuss this and so much more covering this week’s ‘Most Read News and Views’ from The Defender Newsletter published by Children’s Health Defense.

For years, Americans have waited for an honest reckoning with the COVID-19 response-one grounded in reality rather than excuses or institutional gaslighting. Listen in as Michael and Bernadette discuss the Covid Justice Resolution. This resolution repudiates COVID-era overreach and affirms binding protections for liberty in any future public-health crisis. Read and sign the resolution at

Other top news stories Bernadette and Michael discuss are the recent announcement from Pete Hegseth regarding the flu vaccine for our military, the upcoming independent film “Duty to Disobey,” and President Trump’s troubling new pick to head up the CDC, and so much more.

Learn more about Michael Kane and the Children’s Health Defense at

children’s health defense.org

And, watch VAXXED 3: Authorized to Kill on CHD!

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Listen here: https://www.oneliferadio.com/shows/episode-michaelkane3143