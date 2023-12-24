This was a great holiday present for fired NYC workers!!

One America News (OAN) interviewed me for nearly 10 minutes on the testimony I gave to City Council in NYC covering many important topics, including; lawsuit updates, “Problem Codes,” discrimination, how this all started and where we are headed. Watch that here: https://www.oann.com/video/oan-contribution/fired-unvaccinated-nyc-workers-still-facing-hurdles/

Children’s Health Defense wrote an excellent piece summarizing the hearing, quoting multiple unvaccinated workers in their reporting. You can read the CHD piece here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nyc-workers-fired-covid-vaccine-mandate-jobs/

Don’t forget JANUARY 23 WE GO BACK TO ALBANY, NY to fight for Medical Freedom. Stay tuned to this Substack for updates on BUSES AND EDUCATION for our day in Albany.

Plus, we have many more surprises to be announced very soon.

Everyone have a wonderful holiday season and Happy New Year!