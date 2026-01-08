NYC Workers: TAKE ACTION NOW!
Contact your union today and tell them to ensure the NYC Mayor gets the rule change allowing fired unvaccinated workers to return to work in front of the New York Civil Service Commission on 1-14-26
NYC’s Office of the Mayor announced last month that they were implementing a “right to return” for fired unvaccinated workers to come back to work for NYC. Teachers, cops, firefighters, sanitation workers and more who declined the COVID shot would be allowed to get back to working for NYC without having to sign a legal waiver.
However the rule change required to put this into effect has stalled at the New York State Civil Service Commission in Albany. Last month it was supposed to be voted on, but the item was not on the agenda. The Mayor of NYC needed to present the rule change to the committee and to have it voted on, but it appears that did not happen.
Every NYC worker - including those who got vaccinated - needs to contact their unions with the below message. We need our union brothers & sisters to stand with us, and tell leadership to call the Mayor and tell him to let unvaccinated workers come back to work!
***
There was a rule change announced from the Mayor’s office that fired unvaccinated workers would have a “right to return” to work for the city. The last hurdle for this new rule was with the Civil Service Commission. Last month the rule change was not sent to the commission for a vote. This is outrageous!
The next meeting of NY State Civil Service Commission is on January 14 at 10 am in Albany.
The people who need to put pressure on the Mayor to make sure this rule change is presented for a vote are our union leaders. Please reach out to the Mayor today and tell him to get this rule change in front of the Civil Service Commission for a vote on January 14.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
***
Everyone needs to contact their respective unions (info listed below) and tell them the following:Send the above message to your respective unions, contact info listed below:
UFT
President: Michael Mulgrew: mmulgrew@uft.org
Beth Norton: BNorton@uft.org
Leroy Barrr: Lbarr@uft.org
Michael Sill: MSill@uft.org, 212-510-6316
DC 37
Henry Garrido: Executive Director
212-815-1000
Sanitation (Teamsters Local 831)
President: Dennis.schock@local831.org
212-964-8900
Uniformed Firefighters Association:
President: Andrew Ansbro
IAFF Local 94
(212) 683-4832
Uniformed Fire Officers Association:
President Jim Brosi
IAFF Local 854
(212) 293-9300
Uniformed EMS, Paramedics & Inspectors
President: Oren Barzilay
DC 37 Local 2507
(718) 371-0318
NYPD Police Benevolent Association (PBA)
President: Patrick Hendry
Address: 125 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400
Phone: (212) 298-9100
Fax: (212) 233-3952
Funds Office Phone: (212) 349-7560
Email: (general contact form on website; no public generic email listed)
NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA)
President: Vincent J. Vallelong
Address: 35 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Union Phone: (212) 226-2180
Health & Welfare Phone: (212) 431-6555
Email: No main union email listed publicly; SBA contact form on website likely required
https://sbanypd.nyc/
NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA)
President: Scott Munro
Address: 26 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007
Executive Office Phone: (212) 587-1000
Health Benefits Office: (212) 587-9120
General Email (DEA): [email protected]
Press/President’s Office: [email protected]
https://nycdetectives.org/
NYPD Lieutenants Benevolent Association (LBA)
President: Lt. Lou Turco (per city sources listing union presidents)
Address / Phone:
40 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038
Phone: (212) 964-7500
Email: Not publicly listed on main site (member-only content)
https://nypdsoc.org/
NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA)
President: Capt. Chris Monahan (per NYC government trustee listing)
Address / Phone: Often shares building / phone with LBA via Superior Officers Council (SOC):
40 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038
Phone: (212) 964-7500 (SOC main number)
Email / Direct CEA contact: Not publicly listed (SOC member portal requirement)
https://nypdsoc.org/
Learn more about the history of this process below:
