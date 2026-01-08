NYC’s Office of the Mayor announced last month that they were implementing a “right to return” for fired unvaccinated workers to come back to work for NYC. Teachers, cops, firefighters, sanitation workers and more who declined the COVID shot would be allowed to get back to working for NYC without having to sign a legal waiver.

However the rule change required to put this into effect has stalled at the New York State Civil Service Commission in Albany. Last month it was supposed to be voted on, but the item was not on the agenda. The Mayor of NYC needed to present the rule change to the committee and to have it voted on, but it appears that did not happen.

Every NYC worker - including those who got vaccinated - needs to contact their unions with the below message. We need our union brothers & sisters to stand with us, and tell leadership to call the Mayor and tell him to let unvaccinated workers come back to work!

There was a rule change announced from the Mayor’s office that fired unvaccinated workers would have a “ right to return ” to work for the city. The last hurdle for this new rule was with the Civil Service Commission. Last month the rule change was not sent to the commission for a vote. This is outrageous!

The next meeting of NY State Civil Service Commission is on January 14 at 10 am in Albany.

The people who need to put pressure on the Mayor to make sure this rule change is presented for a vote are our union leaders. Please reach out to the Mayor today and tell him to get this rule change in front of the Civil Service Commission for a vote on January 14.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Everyone needs to contact their respective unions (info listed below) and tell them the following:Send the above message to your respective unions, contact info listed below:

UFT

President: Michael Mulgrew: mmulgrew@uft.org

Beth Norton: BNorton@uft.org

Leroy Barrr: Lbarr@uft.org

Michael Sill: MSill@uft.org, 212-510-6316

DC 37

Henry Garrido: Executive Director

212-815-1000

Sanitation (Teamsters Local 831)

President: Dennis.schock@local831.org

212-964-8900

Uniformed Firefighters Association:

President: Andrew Ansbro

IAFF Local 94

(212) 683-4832

Info@ufanyc.org

Uniformed Fire Officers Association:

President Jim Brosi

IAFF Local 854

(212) 293-9300

Administrator@ufoa.org



Uniformed EMS, Paramedics & Inspectors

President: Oren Barzilay

DC 37 Local 2507

(718) 371-0318

NYPD Police Benevolent Association (PBA)

President: Patrick Hendry

Address: 125 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400

Phone: (212) 298-9100

Fax: (212) 233-3952

Funds Office Phone: (212) 349-7560

Email: (general contact form on website; no public generic email listed) https://www.nycpba.org/contact/patrick-hendry/

NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA)

President: Vincent J. Vallelong

Address: 35 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013

Union Phone: (212) 226-2180

Health & Welfare Phone: (212) 431-6555

Email: No main union email listed publicly; SBA contact form on website likely required

https://sbanypd.nyc/

NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA)

President: Scott Munro

Address: 26 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007

Executive Office Phone: (212) 587-1000

Health Benefits Office: (212) 587-9120

General Email (DEA): [email protected]

Press/President’s Office: [email protected]

https://nycdetectives.org/

NYPD Lieutenants Benevolent Association (LBA)

President: Lt. Lou Turco (per city sources listing union presidents)

Address / Phone: 40 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038 Phone: (212) 964-7500

Email: Not publicly listed on main site (member-only content)

https://nypdsoc.org/

NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA)

President: Capt. Chris Monahan (per NYC government trustee listing)

Address / Phone: Often shares building / phone with LBA via Superior Officers Council (SOC): 40 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038 Phone: (212) 964-7500 (SOC main number)

Email / Direct CEA contact: Not publicly listed (SOC member portal requirement)

https://nypdsoc.org/

