I appreciate Gothamist quoting me extensively in this report. I will say that my sources in City Hall are telling me that the “reinstatement” Eric Adams is proposing will still requires that one signs a legal waiver that waives the right to sue NYC for wrongful termination. I have not confirmed this, but I have it from very solid sources. If this is true, this alleged reinstatement process will be a sham unless we make noise to force it to be otherwise.

We shall see. - mk

Mayor Eric Adams is offering 2,900 former city workers who lost their jobs after refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates a path to return.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services published a notice Wednesday of a proposed rule that would allow the teachers, firefighters and other municipal employees who were dismissed to apply to be reinstated. The proposed rule change will be subject to a public hearing and final approval by the New York state Civil Service Commission, according to the mayor’s office.

The former workers would be able to regain their old titles at their former salaries, but would not be eligible for backpay, the mayor’s office said.

Adams said in a statement Wednesday that the 2021 vaccine mandate, which was put in place by predecessor Bill de Blasio, helped the city weather the pandemic.

“But we recognize that we are in a different place today than we were nearly four years ago, and our policies should match the realities of the times,” Adams said.

The move comes as the city is still embroiled in multiple lawsuits with city workers who were fired over the mandate. According to City Hall, the policy change wouldn’t affect the ongoing litigation and those seeking to return to work wouldn’t be asked to drop their lawsuits.

Michael Kane, a former special education teacher who was fired over his refusal to get vaccinated, celebrated Adams’ decision but said he was baffled by the timing.

“There’s this little lame duck window where I guess Adams is deciding to act, which, as frustrating as it is, I do still appreciate,” said Kane.

Representatives for Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani did not immediately respond to a question about whether he supports the move.

…

Kane said some other former municipal workers had a much harder time than he did after refusing the city’s vaccine mandate.

“ I know people who were made homeless because of this mandate,” Kane said. “I know people who were forced to live out of their car. I know people who are driving Ubers right now. I know people whose retirements were ruined. I know people whose marriages fell apart.”

Read full report here: https://gothamist.com/news/nyc-workers-fired-for-refusing-covid-vaccine-could-get-their-jobs-back