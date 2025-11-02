Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

1

NYC Unvaccinated Workers Show Up for Athena Clarke!

Michael Kane
Nov 02, 2025
Earlier today the turnout for Athena Clarke in Brooklyn’s district 46 was fantastic! Nearly 50 people came to support, volunteer and canvass primarily in Canarsie. Original Pizza generously hosted us.

Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Educators for Freedom and many medical freedom voters all came out to support and help Athena. Jimmy Wagner and the Donald J. Trump Republican Club of Brooklyn are the backbone and mastermind to Athena’s entire campaign strategy.

A team forms to canvass Canarsie!

KOZI-19!

Great to see an EDUCATORS FOR FREEDOM hoody! E4F was a critical group of unvaccinated NYC educators who formed a lawsuit that merged with Kane v. de Blasio which is now seeking to be heard in SCOTUS.

And the pizza was slammin!

Just a few days till the election on Tuesday November 4. Learn more about Athena Clarke and how to support her campaign in these final days here:

2025ClarkeCityCouncil.com

