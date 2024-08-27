On August 26 in City Hall Park, New York City residents rallied against PROPOSAL 1 which will be on the ballot election day November 5 for all New Yorkers to vote on.

The deceptively worded Prop 1 would amend the NY State constitution to allow children to get drugs, vaccines, and surgery without parental knowledge or consent. It will also allow biological males access to all female spaces including girls sports, girls locker rooms and bathrooms.

Multiple rallies highlighting the dangers of Prop 1 happened simultaneously throughout the state in NYC, Rochester, Buffalo and Schenectedy.

I was invited to speak along side Cara Castronouva, John Gilmore, Sash Silvera, Wai Wah Chin, among others.

The day after this event, NY Daily News published an op ed calling for New Yorkers to vote NO on Prop 1. Press was in attendance at the NYC press conference, but it appears none have published any reporting covering the rally.

There was a report published covering the Buffalo rally against Prop 1.

We will need a massive amount of awareness about this issue over the next 2 months if we hope to defeat it. Stay tuned and get involved!