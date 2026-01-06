NYC Fired Unvaccinated Worker Zoom Call
With Sujata Gibson Thursday January 8, at 8pm
Zoom Call on Thursday, January 8 at 8pm
Register here: https://childrenshealthdefense-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/OnOtD1yGRq689XCg8lbj-g#/registration
Speakers include:
Michael Kane, Founder of Teachers for Choice & Director of Advocacy with Children’s Health Defense
Sujata Gibson, Civil Rights Attorney
Do you want to know where lawsuits representing fired unvaccinated workers in NYC currently stand?
Do you want to know what is going on with the recently announced “reinstatement process” for fired unvaccinated workers?
If so, then register for this Zoom call to get all of these critical updates:
Register here: https://childrenshealthdefense-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/OnOtD1yGRq689XCg8lbj-g#/registration
Thank you!
Reposted