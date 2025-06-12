Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liam Sturgess's avatar
Liam Sturgess
16h

Added! https://www.whiteroseintelligence.com/teachers-for-choice/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Katy Mejia's avatar
Katy Mejia
11h

Done!!! Thank you!! 🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture