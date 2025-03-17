All valid NYC mayoral candidates are invited

As NYC Mayor, will you reinstate fired and displaced unvaccinated workers?

Will you support the LET US WORK Resolution (Reso 5) calling for the reinstatement of fired unvaccinated workers?

Do you support compensating fired unvaccinated workers with backpay?

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Bay Terrace Jewish Center (6pm to 9pm)

13-00 209 St. Bayside NY, 11360

This is a forum put on by NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE. We are NYC workers fired or displaced by the COVID shot mandate seeking to be reinstated and compensated.

At the forum on April 8, we will be asking 4 or 5 questions regarding unvaccinated NYC workers fired or displaced from their jobs, focused mainly on reinstatement and compensation for those of us who were negatively impacted.

This is not a “gotchya” event in any way, shape, or form. We just need to know where everyone stands, on the record, to determine who we are voting for and/or ranking. All mayoral candidates who agree to attend will be provided our questions in advance so responses can be well researched and prepared. This will not be a debate amongst the candidates, but rather a forum providing a chance for each candidate to address the voters directly with what their policies will and won't be. There will be a Q&A session of select questions from the audience at the end of the event.

We will have security at the forum and the 111th Precinct will be notified of the event.

Any questions or concerns please reach out to Michael Kane at nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

[NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE includes Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, Finest Unfiltered, Educators for Freedom and Strongest for Choice]

Below is a list of invited candidates and links to their X accounts (Please ask them all to come to this important forum)

