John Gilmore and I discuss how Governor Kathy Hochul is fighting to stop the sensible changes that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has implemented in DC. Hochul is going so far as to support legislation that would allow the W.H.O. to set the guidelines for the childhood vaccine schedule in NY!

Watch this important discussion here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/ny-wants-who-to-control-vaccine-schedule--whats-wrong-with-the-farm-bill/

And don’t forget to come to Albany on March 24!