Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Sanjoy Mahajan's avatar
Sanjoy Mahajan
17h

Why would this bill violate the supremacy clause? It's not overriding federal law. If the governor adds a non-EUA, non-licensed vaccine to the NY schedule, giving that shot may incur liability (no 1986 Act liability shield or PREP Act shield) and may even be illegal. But that's a problem for the doctor or nurse (or USPS driver, once everyone is legalized to give holy water), not for the law. At least, that's my guess (I am not a lawyer).

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George94's avatar
George94
1hEdited

7% and 50% is too many. According to research regular cold showers led to a 29% reduction in sick days. If people are getting results they are not going to be interested in fake alternatives. Results are what will get rid of the 7% and 50% uptake. Reduction in sick days is a metric the fake alternatives don't even use and can't compete with. The moment it is used it becomes clear their numbers aren't actual real results but statistical manipulation and bs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zJTZ8IoNdI

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