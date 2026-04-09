Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
13h

Just when you think things can’t get any worse in NY.

HORRIBLE bill

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
14h

During the lockdowns/biden administration, I had to endure 'progressive men' say men had messed up the world so much it was time for women to take over. They were oblivious to their condescension until it became visible when I pushed back that if they deny my ability to do evil, they deny my full humanity. I never forgot my legal mentor saying I shouldn't support school vouchers because, as a Democratic (then) woman, I couldn't. Women are fully capable of doing evil, as Hochul demonstrates. That they do so with words of care and a maternal smile does nothing to change the act. It just makes it creepier.

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