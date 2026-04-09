Gov. Hochul’s new vaccine power grab bill A10711 (Paulin-D)/S9598 (Stavisky-D) is even worse than we originally thought. The bill will give complete control over the vaccine schedule for “newborns” to the Governor and her appointees with no oversight from the legislature, federal agencies, or anybody else.

Section 8 of the bill (see below) will give the New York State Commissioner of Health, who answers to the Governor, the power to create the vaccine schedule for “newborns” with no oversight from any the medical or governing institutions.

The vaccines selected under A10711/S9598 will not have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices, or by any other federal agency, The bill allows the governor to make these decisions solely on her own authority.

Technically, the Governor will not be able to mandate shots, but the birth hepatitis b shot or vitamin k are not mandated by law. Yet immense pressure is placed on parents to give newborns these products, and medical personnel frequently inaccurately tell parents they are required by law. These products are “required” by standards of care and regulations, which are not binding on parents, that are created by the Governor and her appointees.

Hochul is just expecting us to blindly trust her to do the right thing. Given the immense profitability of vaccines, the room for corruption is obvious.

Red text with strikethrough to be deleted by A10711/S9598

See it here: https://nyassembly.gov/leg/?default_fld=%0D%0A&leg_video=&bn=S09598&term=2025&Summary=Y&Text=Y

The stated intent of A10771/S9598 is to block the recent reforms of vaccine policy announced by the federal government. But A10771/S9598 goes far beyond that creating a new vaccine regime controlled by the Governor and unanswerable to any oversight entities.

TAKE ACTION NOW!



CLICK HERE to send messages to Gov. Hochul and your State Senator and Assemblymember opposing the Governor’s attempt to grab control over the recommended vaccine schedule in NY.

Share the following link to this Action Alert:

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136300/Respond

Please call the following decisionmakers and let them know that you oppose A10711/S9598.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (518) 474-8390

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, (518) 455-2585

Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie, (518) 455-6791

Bill Sponsor Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, (518) 455-3461/ (718) 445/0004

Bill Sponsor Asm. Amy Paulin, (518) 455-5585/ (914) 723-1115

Please call your State Senator and Assemblymember and let them know that you oppose A10711/S9598. You can look them up here:

nyassembly.gov/mem/search/ and nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

TALKING POINTS

The Governor will make the vaccine schedule for newborns with no oversight This is the intention of the bill, to remove any oversight by federal agencies over what is included in the vaccine schedule imposed on New York children.

Vaccines not licensed in the United States will be allowed to be given to New York children, Those sections in New York law that require federal approval or licensure are deleted.

No unlicensed shot may be paid for with federal funds. Only vaccines licensed by the federal government and routinely recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices can be paid for with federal funds, such as Medicaid and Medicare. Medicaid alone pays for more than 50% of the shots given to New York’s children. How will New York pay for any non-federally approved shots?

Shots not approved by the ACIP do not provide legal immunity to doctors or manufacturers. We fully support repeal of legal immunity for vaccine injuries. However, the fact that this issue is not even referred to in this bill indicates the haste and lack of meaningful thought behind the Governor’s power grab. If there is no legal immunity from vaccine injuries, no doctor will use that product.

This is a power grab by the Governor. All states, until the past few months, universally followed the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. This bill, if passed, would allow New York to use the recommendations of private trade associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Family Practice (AAFP), the American College of Obstetricians (ACOG), the American College of Physicians (ACP), or any other organization that the Governor wants to use.

Privatizes formation of the vaccine schedule. The organizations named by the Governor are all private, and unaccountable to either the public or elected officials. They all have direct professional and financial incentives to maximize vaccine usage. Asking the AAP if a child should get a shot is like asking the National Association of Automobile Dealers if people should buy cars.

Foreign organizations could be used to recommend products not licensed in the US. Unidentified “international” organizations, presumably the World Health Organization (WHO), can be used to form recommendations for New York but there is no requirement that these countries make their recommendations based on the products available in New York.

Most of the affected shots are not mandated in New York. Only meningitis B and hepatitis B injections are required to attend school in New York. Influenza shots are required by the City of New York to attend daycare or pre-school regulated by the City of New York. COVID, flu for K-12, meningitis b, HPV, rotavirus, RSV, and hepatitis A are not mandated to attend school in New York.

Anybody can get the shots if they want them. All the shots that are still available to parents who want them for their children and are still covered by public and private health insurers.

Many parents do not want these shots of their children. The point is to keep up demand for products that are not required to attend school in New York, and that most people do not want for their children. Only 7% of minors got the current COVID booster, according to the CDC, and more than half of American children did not get the flu shot.

Oppose Gov. Hochul’s vaccine power grab

Oppose A10711/S9598