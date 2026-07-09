Sign the petition now!

Sign Petition Now!

Will New York Governor Kathy Hochul sign the first law in the US that would require children who attend summer camps to get all the shots required by law to attend school? S3958a (Skoufis-D)/A3254a (Dinowitz-D)

No other state has a similar law.

That is worth repeating.

No other state requires shots by law to attend summer camps.

Why New York kids?

Are there outbreaks? No.

Are current procedures to deal with sick children at camps failing? No.

Did the bill’s sponsors, Jeffrey Dinowitz and James Skoufis, present any information at all arguing why this law is needed? No.

So why does New York need this law?

We don’t.

TAKE ACTION

We can still stop this extraordinarily dumb (even for Dinowitz and Skoufis) bill.

CLICK HERE to sign a petition to Governor Hochul asking her to oppose S3958a/A3254a.

Call Governor Hochul’s office and ask her to veto S3958a/A3254a and preserve all New York children’s access to summer camps.

(518) 474-8390

Share the following link to this petition:

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Petitions/6635/Respond

ISSUES

Such a significant expansion of state authority should require compelling evidence that existing policies are failing and that no less restrictive alternative would adequately protect public health. That case has not been established.

A new restriction on children’s participation in ordinary activities should be justified by evidence showing that current camp regulations are inadequate; outbreaks are occurring because of existing exemption policies; and less restrictive approaches have failed. Without such evidence, the proposal risks solving a problem that has not been demonstrated to exist.

This is just another authoritarian bill that undermines informed consent, parental rights, medical privacy, freedom of association and religious rights, for no discernible public health benefit.

It further marginalizes children of families with religious beliefs that conflict with some or all vaccines who are already precluded from attending school in New York which, is one of only 5 states with such policies.

It will put camps that welcome children from families with religious beliefs contrary to some or all vaccines out of business. And imposes an additional administrative burden on all camps.

No one is required to go to camps. Summer camps are allowed to require vaccines. If parents want that environment, it is available to them.

We have seen repeatedly in recent years that heavy-handed authoritarian measures devoid on rational medical justification have badly eroded confidence in public health agencies. This bill will further undermine public trust.