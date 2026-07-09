Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
4m

I live in Texas, but I signed it anyway

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
34m

Done!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture