The New York Senate is pushing through two almost identical bills that would allow the Commissioner of Health to use recommendations from a variety of trade organizations such as the “American Academy of Pediatrics” or “any interstate body” or “international associations” such as the World Health Organization to justify the use of that shot in New York.

They are trying to give themselves the power to make any vaccine decision they want without federal oversight.

One bill changes the public health law S8853/A9648

And the other changes the Education and Insurance law S9496b/A9060b

The two bills make essentially the same changes in different parts of New York law.

They are doing this to allow the vaccine cartel to bypass the recent federal changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, and to get around the recent and future reforms by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

It is very unusual for the Senate to vote on bills like this so early in the session. They were pushed through the Higher Education and Health Committees on Friday and are scheduled for a vote in the Senate. Both bills are still in committee in the Assembly.

The bills could come to a vote in the Senate at anytime so please start working the phones NOW!

TAKE ACTION

CLICK HERE to send messages to your State Senator and Assemblymember expressing your opposition to S8496b/A9060b and S8853/A9648.

Call Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and politely her know the many problems with S8496b and S8853 and ask her to withdraw the bills from a vote.

518- 455-2585

Call Sen. Michelle Hinchey, sponsor of the S8496b, and politely let her know the many problems with the bill and ask her to withdraw the bill from a vote.

518 455-2350

Call Sen. Shelley Mayer, sponsor of the S8853, and politely let her know the many problems with the bill and ask her to withdraw the bill from a vote.

518 455-2031

Call Asm. Amy Paulin, sponsor of the A9060b and A9648, and politely let her know the many problems with the bill and ask her to hold the bill.

518 455-5585

Call Asm. Alicia Hyndman, Chair of the Higher Education Committee, and politely let her know the many problems with A9060b and ask her to hold the bill.

518 455-4451

Call Asm. David Weprin, Chair of the Insurance Committee, and politely let him know the many problems with A9060b and ask him to hold the bill.

518 455-5806

Call your own Senator and politely let him or her know the many problems with S8496b and S8853

Find your Senator here:

https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Call Your Assemblymember and let him or her know about the many problems with A9060b

Find your Assemblymember here:

https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

There are significant problems with this bill, and it most likely does not even achieve the goals the bill sponsors believe it will accomplish:

This is a power grab by the Governor and the Health Commissioner These bills allow the Governor and the Governor’s Health Commissioner to choose any organization to justify any decision they want to make for important healthcare decisions with no accountability or oversight.

Vaccine legal immunity is in doubt without federal approval Last month the recommendation for routine administration of a group of vaccines was lifted by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) including shots for flu, COVID, hepatitis a, hepatitis b, rotavirus, meningitis ACWY, and meningitis b, and RSV antibodies. According to federal law, a recommendation by the CDC for routine use in children is a requirement for continued legal liability immunity for injuries caused by vaccines. Now that the routine use recommendation has been lifted, HHS allows the use of these shots with individual “shared decision making” between parents and healthcare providers. In those circumstances the shots still have immunity. But in the absence of “shared decision making” the immunity status of a shot is in doubt.

Vaccine decisions are privatized This bill privatizes vaccine approval decisions in New York. The Commissioner would be allowed to defer to private trade organizations like the AAP even though these organizations have direct financial and institutional conflicts of interest and are not answerable to legislators or the public.

Foreign Associations are allowed The bill allows the Commissioner to use the recommendations of foreign organizations such as the World Health Organization which are unanswerable to anyone in the United States and may not even be discussing products permitted in the United States.

The alternative trade associations all have conflicts of interest Asking the AAP if all kids should get a shot is like asking the National Automobile Dealers Association if people should buy cars. The AAP for example believes all children should be required to get COVID boosters even though 93% of American parents chose not to get them for their children. And all the groups identified as sources of guidance all have incentives to maximize consumption of products they administer.

“Interstate bodies” are likely unconstitutional In recent month several confederacies of states have ben assembled to provide an alternative to the federal government for states that want to bypass the federal health agencies. These confederacies are likely unconstitutional especially since they are clearly formed to supplant federal agencies. The “Compact Clause” of the Constitution prohibits states from forming “compacts” without Congressional approval. So far none of the vaccine confederacies have been approved by Congress.

Please share this information and make all the calls above.