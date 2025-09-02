ZOOM Wednesday September 3, 7:30pm

Register for Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/g_XeuOOnRBCJpGf5qc8sQg

Is your child being denied entry into school on the first day because they are missing one, or some, vaccines? If so, your school may be in violations of your civil rights under New York State law.

Chad Davenport is a New York based civil rights attorney who led one of the most popular zoom calls Teachers for Choice has ever been a part of which covered medical exemptions in New York.

Two days ago, Chad offered a letter template we published here with legal citations outlining what rights you and your children have to enter school when a school claims certain vaccine records are incomplete.

Now Chad will be joining our ZOOM CALL this Wednesday night at 7:30pm to discuss what to do if your child is being denied access to his or her school.

(This does not apply to fully unvaccinated children, but it will apply to many who are partially or near-fully vaccinated)

You can find Chad’s letter template and legal citations here: