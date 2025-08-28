Is your child being denied entry into school on the first day because they are missing one, or some, vaccines? If so, your school may be in violations of your civil rights under New York state law.

Chad Davenport is a New York based civil rights attorney who led one of the most popular zoom calls Teachers for Choice has ever been a part of which covered medical exemptions in New York.



Now Chad is offering a letter template with legal citations that outline what rights you and your children have to enter school when a school claims certain vaccine records are incomplete. This does not apply to fully unvaccinated children, but it will apply to many who are partially or near-fully vaccinated.

Sample Letter to School FAQ Both documents in pdf format, and 2 pdf documents with legal citations

The first day of school is near, so please thoroughly read and review all of the documents below as soon as possible.

Please note that the below is not personalized legal advise, but rather educational. Everyone’s individual situation is unique and should be reviewed with an attorney whenever possible.

Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network and My Kids My Choice will be announcing a Zoom with Chad Davenport after Labor Day to review these documents and answer questions. Stay tuned to the Teachers for Choice Substack for updates on this upcoming important Zoom.

1) Sample Letter to School

[Parent/Guardian Name]

[Your Address]

[City, NY ZIP Code]

[Your Email]

[Your Phone Number]

[Date]

VIA EMAIL

[Principal's Name]

Principal, [School Name]

[School Address]

[City, NY ZIP Code]

[Superintendent's Name]

Superintendent, [School District Name]

[School District Address]

[City, NY ZIP Code]

Re: Clarification of Attendance Rights and Legal Notice Requirements for [Student's Name], DOB: [Student's DOB]

Dear Principal [Principal's Last Name] and Superintendent [Superintendent's Last Name]:

I am writing to you today in a spirit of cooperation to ensure a smooth start to the school year for my child, [Student's Name]. We recently received a communication from the school indicating that [Student's Name] may not be able to attend on the first day of school due to pending immunization documentation.

This letter is intended as a helpful resource to clarify our shared understanding of New York State law, which provides specific protections to ensure a child’s education is not unlawfully interrupted for administrative reasons. We want to work together with the district to ensure we are all in compliance with the law.

New York State Law Protects a Student’s Right to Attend

We understand the district's diligence in collecting required health documents. However, state law and regulations are very clear that a student who is in the process of complying with medical documentation requirements cannot be excluded from school.

State regulations explicitly protect the attendance rights of students who are "in process" of completing immunization requirements. Under 10 NYCRR § 66-1.3(b), “[a] principal or person in charge of a school shall not refuse to admit a child to school, based on immunization requirements, if that child is in process." A student is legally considered "in process" when they have an appointment to complete their immunization series (10 NYCRR § 66-1.1(j)). This ensures a child's education is not disrupted while they wait for a scheduled annual physical, during which a physician will either administer required immunizations or issue updated medical documentation. Our child has a scheduled appointment on [Date of Appointment] and is therefore lawfully in process and entitled to attend school.

Schools Must Provide Written Notice Before Any Exclusion

Furthermore, should the district determine at any point that my child is no longer "in process," state law requires that you provide written notification to us before any exclusion can occur.

New York Public Health Law § 2164(8-a)(a) mandates that when a child is refused admission or continued attendance, “the principal, teacher, owner or person in charge of the school shall . . . forward a report of such exclusion . . . to the person in parental relation to the child." This statutory requirement ensures that parents receive formal, written notice, which is a fundamental procedural safeguard. An exclusion made without prior written notice to the parents is therefore unlawful.

Our Request

Our goal is simply to ensure our child’s legal right to an education is upheld while we complete the necessary administrative steps in accordance with state law.

Based on the clear requirements of New York Public Health Law and its implementing regulations, we respectfully request your written confirmation that [Student's Name] will be permitted to attend all classes and school activities at the start of the school year without interruption.

Thank you for your time and attention to this important matter. We look forward to your prompt response and to partnering with you for a successful school year.

Sincerely,

[Parent/Guardian Signature]

[Parent/Guardian Printed Name]

2) FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions for Parents

Here are answers to common questions about your child's right to attend school while you are in the process of providing immunization documentation.

Q: What does it legally mean for my child to be "in process"?

A: Being "in process" is a legal status that allows your child to attend school even if they are not yet fully up-to-date on their immunizations. The law is designed to prevent a child's education from being interrupted while a family is actively working to comply with health requirements.

Under New York State regulation 10 NYCRR § 66-1.1(j), your child is considered "in process" in three main situations:

Catch-Up Schedule (10 NYCRR § 66-1.1(j)(1)): Your child has received at least the first dose of each required vaccine series and has "age appropriate appointments to complete the immunization series" according to the official catch-up schedule. This is the most common scenario that allows a child to attend school while awaiting an annual physical .

Awaiting Test Results (10 NYCRR § 66-1.1(j)(2)): Your child has had blood drawn for a serologic test (an immunity test) and is "awaiting test results within 14 days after the blood draw."

Following a Negative Test (10 NYCRR § 66-1.1(j)(3)): If a serologic test shows your child is not immune, they are still "in process" as long as they have "appointments to be immunized within 30 days of notification" to begin or complete the vaccine series.

The most important part of this rule is having a future doctor's appointment scheduled. This is the key evidence that you are actively taking steps to comply with the law.

Q: Can a school legally prevent my child from attending on the first day if I have a future doctor's appointment scheduled?

A: No. New York State regulations are very clear on this point. 10 NYCRR § 66-1.3(b) explicitly states that a principal "shall not refuse to admit a child to school, based on immunization requirements, if that child is in process."

If you have provided the school with evidence of a scheduled annual physical or another appointment to receive the necessary medical documentation, your child is legally "in process" and must be allowed to attend school.

Q: What is serologic testing and how does it relate to being "in process"?

A: A serologic test is a blood test that checks for antibodies to see if your child is already immune to a disease, perhaps from a past infection. Under 10 NYCRR § 66-1.1(g), a positive serologic test can be accepted as proof of immunity for diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B.

The regulations specifically state that your child is legally "in process" and can attend school while you are awaiting the results of this test. If the test comes back negative, your child remains "in process" as long as you schedule the required vaccination appointments promptly.

Q: What if the school disagrees and says my child is not "in process"? Do they have to notify me in writing before excluding my child?

A: Yes. A school cannot lawfully exclude your child without first providing you with formal, written notice.

New York Public Health Law § 2164(8-a)(a) requires that if a school refuses admission or continued attendance, the principal must "forward a report of such exclusion . . . to the person in parental relation to the child." This is not optional. This law ensures you receive official notification and protects your due process rights. An exclusion that happens without this prior written notice is unlawful.

Q: What should I do if my school is threatening to exclude my child even though I have an appointment scheduled?

A: Your first step should be to send the school a letter, like the one we have prepared, that clearly and calmly explains their legal obligations. This often resolves the issue, as school officials may not be fully aware of the specifics of the law.

If you send the letter and the school or district still refuses to allow your child to attend, you should seek legal assistance immediately.

3) PDF Documents

The first 2 pdf files show what the current NY State laws, rules and regulations are as represented by attorney Chad Davenport in his template letter and FAQ:

Nycrr 66 1 201KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nycrr 66 1 172KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The last 2 pdf files below are pdf versions of the SAMPLE LETTER TO SCHOOL and the FAQ that is included in the above Substack post:

Letter From Parents To School In Process 50.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download