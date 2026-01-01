Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
First Amendment's avatar
First Amendment
1d

Millions Against Mandates has a list 25 accomplishments this year including that the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee has added nonverbal members. It would be great if John Gilmore could explain a bit about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Heidi's avatar
Heidi
2h

I watched NY (and Cali, the year prior) lose their medical freedom in 2019. I stood with the Orthodox Jews whose community was divided and whose children were prevented from going to school. I protested in NJ when they tried to bring that *ish* over there in fall of 2019.

To watch NY reinstate religious exemptions now would be a dream come true. NY has a long road.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture