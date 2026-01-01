Speakers Include:

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Michael Kane, CHD & Teachers for Choice

Rabbi Moishe Kahan

Brucha Weisberg,

John Gilmore, Autism Action Network

More TBA

Topic : Restoring vaccine exemptions in New York

Time : Jan 4, 2026 08:00 PM Eastern Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89731582690?pwd=qqFchNoHwsHPMWemOnga0QQ9i7rreX.1

Meeting ID: 897 3158 2690

Passcode: 391101

---

One tap mobile

+16469313860,,89731582690#,,,,*391101# US

+19294362866,,89731582690#,,,,*391101# US (New York)

Join instructions https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/89731582690/invitations?signature=vfaVDSeRAohZ3UZnVEnYZkgQ3at9J2gtga2PqVm_eL4

***

In 2019 NEW YORK became one of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school. Almost 30,000 children were expelled within 2 weeks. And New York state has made medical exemptions almost impossible to get. There has been intense discrimination against the Jewish community in this regard which continues still till today. This repression must end!

Learn what you can do to protect your family and fight back!

THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS:

Pretending they know better than parents and 45 states

Violating New York and US law

Depriving New Yorkers of our rights

Endangering the health of medically fragile students

Revoking longstanding medical exemptions

Pending bills would restore the religious exemption (A1358/S266) And allow physicians to issue medical exemptions without interference from bureaucrats (A3680/S686). We must pass these bills.

Join this important Zoom to learn more