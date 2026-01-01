NY Needs Religious Exemptions Back NOW!
New York's Jewish Community Continues to be Targeted. Join January 4 Zoom at 8pm to Learn More
Speakers Include:
Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Michael Kane, CHD & Teachers for Choice
Rabbi Moishe Kahan
Brucha Weisberg,
John Gilmore, Autism Action Network
More TBA
Topic: Restoring vaccine exemptions in New York
Time: Jan 4, 2026 08:00 PM Eastern Time
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89731582690?pwd=qqFchNoHwsHPMWemOnga0QQ9i7rreX.1
Meeting ID: 897 3158 2690
Passcode: 391101
---
One tap mobile
+16469313860,,89731582690#,,,,*391101# US
+19294362866,,89731582690#,,,,*391101# US (New York)
Join instructions https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/89731582690/invitations?signature=vfaVDSeRAohZ3UZnVEnYZkgQ3at9J2gtga2PqVm_eL4
***
In 2019 NEW YORK became one of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school. Almost 30,000 children were expelled within 2 weeks. And New York state has made medical exemptions almost impossible to get. There has been intense discrimination against the Jewish community in this regard which continues still till today. This repression must end!
Learn what you can do to protect your family and fight back!
THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS:
Pretending they know better than parents and 45 states
Violating New York and US law
Depriving New Yorkers of our rights
Endangering the health of medically fragile students
Revoking longstanding medical exemptions
Pending bills would restore the religious exemption (A1358/S266) And allow physicians to issue medical exemptions without interference from bureaucrats (A3680/S686). We must pass these bills.
Join this important Zoom to learn more
Millions Against Mandates has a list 25 accomplishments this year including that the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee has added nonverbal members. It would be great if John Gilmore could explain a bit about this.
I watched NY (and Cali, the year prior) lose their medical freedom in 2019. I stood with the Orthodox Jews whose community was divided and whose children were prevented from going to school. I protested in NJ when they tried to bring that *ish* over there in fall of 2019.
To watch NY reinstate religious exemptions now would be a dream come true. NY has a long road.