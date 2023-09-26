NY Legal Update - Healthcare Workers and Teachers who Declined Covid Shot
Fantastic info from attorney Sujata Gibson
Amazing interview with attorney Sujata Gibson on CHD TV today! She covers so much, including;
Breaking News in KANE / KYLE / NYFRL Federal court cases
NY Healthcare Workers should apply for jobs
What to do if denied a chance to interview
What to do in face of FLU or MMR vaccine mandates
NYC Educators - possible next steps happening in court
Has the Statue of Limitations been reset for NYC Educators fired for declining the covid shot?
MUST WATCH!
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/litigation-updates-with-sujata-gibson/
I am quite suprised that anyone wants to teach in public schools anymore. The administrations take 3/5 of the budget, the testing is ridiculous, the curriculum is full of lies and obfuscations. Oh, and the unions are corrupt. I hope these teachers find jobs in something other than public schools.