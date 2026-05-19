NY Governor Candidate Bruce Blakeman Fully Supports Medical Freedom!

I was honored to meet Bruce Blakeman at a fundraiser hosted by Jimmy Wagner. For those who don’t know, Wagner is an attorney and the founder of the DJT Republican Club in Brooklyn. This fundraiser was set up specifically to hear what Blakeman’s positions are on MAHA and medical freedom issues.

I was extremely impressed with all he had to say!

(1) Fired Unvaxxed Workers

When it comes to fired unvaccinated workers Blakeman is all in, saying he would rehire all such workers just as he did in 2022 as county executive of Nassau County (Long Island). When he first came to hold office Blakeman issued an executive order to bring back anyone who lost their job with the county for refusing to get the Covid shot.

(2) Religious and medical exemptions to vaccination

Blakeman is clear he supports freedom of religion and the return of religious exemptions to vaccination for children to attend school in New York. He also says that the patient doctor relationship is sacred, and that government should not be interfering in that process. Governor Blakeman would get rid of the red tape that prevents medically fragile children from accessing the medical exemptions they need and deserve. I was able to introduce Blakeman to a young lady who had her religious exemption taken away in 2019, her parents were forced to be vaccinate her, she was injured by those shots, and then was denied a medical exemption from six separate doctors.

(3) Albany Democrats’ bill to ban unvaccinated kids from all summer camps

Blakeman stated a bill to ban unvaccinated children from camp sounds “un-American” and something that should not become law. He said it should be the choice of the summer camp owner whether vaccination should be required to attend or not.

Watch the above video to hear Blakeman in his own words on these most critical medical freedom voting issues.

MAHA

Though not captured on the above video, during the fundraiser Blakeman stated that he is working with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding regulations to properly label allergens in food ingredients. This sounded like work Blakeman is currently doing as a county executive. It is fantastic to see that even as a local politician Blakeman is already working hand-in-hand with Secretary Kennedy.

Just imagine what could happen with Blakeman as Governor of New York while Kennedy is HHS Secretary!