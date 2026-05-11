This is as underhanded as it gets — on the Friday before Mother’s Day weekend Albany Democrats snuck in a bill requiring all summer camps to ban all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children from participation. A dangerous vote in the Senate Health Committee is happening tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12.

We must stop this!

Everyone needs to do the following right now:

First, make 2 phone calls:

Health Committee Chair Senator Gustavo Rivera: 518-455-3395 Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins: (518) 455-2715

Tell Rivera to remove bill S.3958a from the agenda on Tuesday May 12 - we want NO VOTE on this terrible bill!

Tell Stewart-Cousins she must not bring this bill to the senate floor!

Last, complete the following action alert now, then call your Senator and tell them VOTE NO ON S3958.a! https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/137251/Respond

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz and Senator James Skoufis are trying to do more favors for the vaccine industry with S3958a/A3254a, a bill that will require children who attend summer camp to be up-to-date with the required vaccine schedule. This is just another authoritarian bill that undermines parental rights, religious rights, and the authority of physicians to treat patients, for no discernible public health benefit, and further bolsters the Democrats’ position as puppets of the vaccine cartel.

This bill has already passed in the Assembly so we will have to stop it in the State Senate.

TAKE ACTION NOW!

TALKING POINTS:

Is there any need for this bill? Are there demonstrable outbreaks in summer camps?

This bill will close dozens, if not hundreds of summer camps in New York. Once again, the Democrats have no clue how to incentivize business in New York.

This bill would also place a considerable administrative burden on camps.

Only one other state, California, requires all campers to be up-to-date with the school schedule.

This bill just adds to the needless and unjust discrimination against people with religious beliefs that preclude some or all vaccinations since New York became in 2019 one of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions in 2019.

Medical exemptions are technically allowed in New York, but they are nearly impossible to get, as shown by New York having the lowest rate of medical exemptions of any state, according to CDC.

TAKE ACTION NOW: https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/137251/Respond