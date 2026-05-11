Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
8hEdited

These Marxists masquerading as the Democrat party, still aren’t smart enough to know that there’s not one study in existence that shows vaccinated Kids have better health outcomes than unvaccinated kids. Not one. Oh yeah, they’re “paid”not to know that. My bad.

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Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
8h

No mandates of any kind on Hike with Mike for over 250 hikes over six years!! We are all still here and VERY healthy. Bear Mountain Summit!! https://outsidein51.substack.com/p/bear-mountain-ny-perkins-memorial

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