We also need to get representatives from the other four states denied a religious exemption to cosponsor the GRACE Act, so the below action is for the entire country to complete.

US Take Action: GRACE Act, H.R. 5705, gains support in Key States to Protect Religious Exemptions

States must choose between no exemptions or federal funds

Good news. New York Congressman Nick LaLota became the first member of the House from a state that does not have a religious exemption from school vaccine mandates to co-sponsor the GRACE Act, H.R. 5705, The GRACE Act is Rep. Greg Steube’s bill that would make states that do not have religious exemptions choose between continuing to deny our rights, or receiving federal education funds. They can have one or the other, not both.

LaLota stepping up is important because if the Representatives from the affected states will not stand up for the rights of their own constituents, why should other members of Congress?

Please contact your representative now and tell them to become a co-sponsor of the GRACE Act, and support the free exercise of religion in all 50 states.

Your action is especially important if you are a resident of California, New York, Connecticut, Maine or West Virginia, the states that do not have exemptions, and Massachusetts, Vermont, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Minnesota, states that have active efforts to eliminate or limit religious exemptions.

ISSUES

The GRACE Act (Guaranteeing Religious Accommodation in Childhood Education Act), would restore the alignment between the First Amendment and state public health law. It would ensure that states planning to deny religious exemptions in the future will think twice before doing so. While public health policy is constitutionally given to the states, any state public health law must be in line with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which provide the right to free exercise of religion.

While there are currently only four states that completely forbid religious exemptions (and one state, West Virginia with partial prohibition, but 20% of all American children, 14 million children and their families, live in these states. Four of these states had religious exemptions prior to 2015)

This is not only an issue of religious freedom, but also of parental rights and the right to an education. Parents have the right to decide how to raise their children, which was emphasized in the recent Supreme Court decision, Mahmoud v. Taylor. Children shouldn’t be denied access to an education over their parents’ sincerely held religious beliefs.

This discrimination is occurring in public, private and faith-based schools. It is also denying children the right to access extracurricular activities, special education services and summer camps. Religious freedom is not just for adults; it must also protect the most sacred and cherished members of our families – our children.

The GRACE Act will not require any state to have a religious exemption, but it will cut federal education funding to any state that denies its citizens the right to a religious exemption to vaccination.

Why is the GRACE Act Needed?