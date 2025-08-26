WEAR PINK

Please be at the first meeting of the Oceanside School District Board of Education

Wednesday, August 27th at 7:30 PM.

School #6

25 Castleton Court, Oceanside, NY 11572

Time: 7:30-8:30

Two weeks ago a federal court judge ordered Oceanside, NY SD to enroll a girl they had kicked out of school for missing a single shot, even though she had medical exemption letters from six physicians saying she could be harmed by the injection.

The question is will Oceanside SD Superintendent Phyllis Harrington and the school board decide to appeal the district court judge's decision. Make sure they know they are being watched. An appeal could impact the entire state.

Oceanside Sd has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep a child out of school for no reason will they spend hundreds of thousands more?

The Board of Education rules the school. Are they still getting bad legal advice? (We certainly saw at the oral argument that their representation was embarrassing.

Show up and find out

You do not need ID to attend, and you do not have to be a resident of the district. You don’t even have to be a resident of the district to stand up and have your three minutes at the microphone.