New York Workers for Choice: Unvaccinated NYC Workers marching for their rights in NYC

Sources that are normally credible on the Internet (especially on X) helped spread a rumor all day yesterday that fired unvaccinated NYC workers had just gotten our jobs back with back pay.

This is untrue.

Everyone is sourcing an old Fox News report from October 25, 2022 reporting on the case Garvey v. The City of New York. This report was circulated on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday as if it was a recent report. No one seemed to notice that it was published October 25, 2022, not 2024, nor did anyone notice that it was October 23 yesterday, not October 25.

This same rumor popped up last October as well.

It is true that this case was won by attorney Chad LaVeglia back in October of 2022, but it was immediately appealed by NYC which stopped any NYC worker from returning to work with backpay. The case is still moving through the appeals process, over 2 years later!

The Garvey case was argued on appeal in the 2nd Judicial Department back in April of this year. See reporting from

that covered the appeal hearing by clicking

.

I attended that hearing and briefly interviewed attorney Chad LaVeglia on the courthouse steps that day. Most cases argued in the 2nd Department takes 2 years for the court to renders a decision. That means we should expect a verdict sometime around April of 2026.

(The wheels of justice turn very slow, especially for the unvaccinated)

So the next time a rumor pops up that fired unvaccinated NYC workers have gotten our jobs back - whether it be in October of 2025 or sooner - please ask a real fired unvaxxed worker if it is true or not before repeating that rumor.

Here are some primary sources you can get real info from on these matters:

Follow Teachers for Choice on X here

Follow Bravest for Choice on X here

Follow retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari on X here

…or just follow this Substack.