NO MANDATES for Everyone, Without Exception
Interview with Leslie Manookian and Dr. Kat Lindley
A new coalition has been formed with the goal of ending mandates for all people without exception. By focusing on legislative advocacy at the state level, our elected officials will be educated about “the basic and fundamental human right to bodily autonomy” and thus support bills that safeguard it.
Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/no-mandates-for-everyone-without-exception/
Mandates equate to a lack of bodily autonomy. Decreed by some nebulous institution or group. These people are unelected and serve at the pleasure of elites, both known and unknown.
There should be some way to broadly classify ALL non-self protein materials as existing/potential intolerance reaction and tie it to some classification of disability.. bury into existing law w some teeth & enough injury to make it a class within disability system.. criminal it's ongoing in 2026.. who dreamed we'd see Ground Zero safe air level denial redux!!