A new coalition has been formed with the goal of ending mandates for all people without exception. By focusing on legislative advocacy at the state level, our elected officials will be educated about “the basic and fundamental human right to bodily autonomy” and thus support bills that safeguard it.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/no-mandates-for-everyone-without-exception/