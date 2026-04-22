Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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AJoy's avatar
AJoy
16h

On it

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
12h

Policies vary so much from state to state that people need to consider moving to states that better match their beliefs. Those that prefer a nanny state with authoritarian policies will attract a certain group of people. Those that prefer a more hands off approach will attract others. Washington, DC can set policy, but ultimately the states can do whatever they want (for better or worse). Worse in the case of New York State.

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