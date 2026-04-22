As election season starts to come into focus we see Albany Democrats leaning into extremely partisan politics when it comes to vaccine policy. The NY State Assembly Health Committee just passed 5 horrible vaccine bills, including one to mandate the Hep-B shot to attend college.

Do these politicians really think that’s what NY voters want?

No, I don’t believe that for a second. This is simply anti-RFK partisan politics posing as public health policy. Perhaps it is also equivalent to some high-fives in the hallway to Big Pharma lobbyists when no one is looking, too. But the main driver here is to stick a thumb in the eye of RFK and, thus, Trump.

The bill that is most concerning detailed below is “Governor Hochul’s Vaccine Power Grab. Many organizations have been putting out action alerts targeting the defeat of this bill, including Children’s Health Defense:

Below is an extremely detailed action from our friends at Autism Action Network. Every New Yorker should read every word below, complete every action, and make every phone call (I know, it’s a lot. But phone calls and emails work!)

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From our friends at Autism Action Network

The New York State Assembly Health Committee under the leadership of Chair Amy Paulin was very busy yesterday passing five awful vaccine-related bills. Some bills were less than a week old, others had been hanging around for years with no action. All are direct threats to our bodily integrity, medical privacy, health, safety and Constitutional rights.

We are going into the last 6 weeks (we hope) of the legislative session when almost all the voting on bills is done in Albany. We can stop these bills, but it will take intense effort by thousands of committed people.

TAKE ACTION

You must get on the phone today and call the following leaders in the legislature and let them know politely that you oppose the five bills below.

Sen. Andrea Stewart Cousins, Senate Majority Leader (518) 455-2585

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Health Committee Chair (518) 455-3395

Asm. Carl Heastie, Speaker of the Assembly (518) 455-3791

Asm. Any Paulin, Health Committee Chair (518) 455-5585

Call your State Senator and Assemblymember’s offices and ask to speak to the elected official and let him or her know that you want them to oppose these bills. Talking points are below.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY)

(518) 474-8390 (Capitol)



Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado (D-NY)

(518) 402-2292 (Capitol)



Secretary of State Walter Mosley (D-NY)

(518) 486-9844 (Capitol)



Attorney General Tish James (D-NY)



Look up your State Senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Look up your Assemblymember here: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

Please share this action alert with friends and family and post on social media.

A10711/S9895, Gov. Hochul’s Vaccine Power Grab

This bill gives control over the New York vaccine schedule, recommendations and policy to the Governor and her appointed Commissioner of Health. The vaccines selected under A10711/S9598 will not have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices, or by any other federal agency. The bill allows the governor to make these decisions solely on her own authority. The bill will give complete control over the vaccine schedule for “newborns” to the Governor and her appointees with no oversight from the legislature, federal agencies, or anybody else. The Governor becomes the vaccine dictator of New York.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose Gove. Hochul’s vaccine power grab.

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136300/Respond

A2078/S5724 Mandatory hepatitis b shots for college

This bill would require hepatitis b shots to attend college in New York. Doesn’t matter if you are an online student or live out of state or even the US. Hepatitis b is transmitted via sex or sharing needles not sitting next to someone in economics class. The stupidest thing about this bill is that it would remain illegal to exclude a person from college who has an active case of hepatitis but a healthy person who did not get the shot could be denied an education.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose mandatory hepatitis shots for college students. A2078/S5724

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136729/Respond

A765/S9893, The RFKJR Act, The mandatory adult vaccine database bill

This bill would allow information to be entered into the state vaccine database without the need to get permission from the person the information is about. They will be able to record whether someone received, or did not receive, a vaccine, and use that information for enforcement actions. This is one more step towards a completely mandatory adult vaccine database. The database is a surveillance and enforcement tool to give the state the information they need to enforce vaccine mandates, passports and other coercion and enforcement procedures.

This visible has been passed by the Health Committee and the Assembly before, but up till now has not made progress in the Senate.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose the” RFKJR Act” A1071/S9895

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136686/Respond

A9140/S9604, Liability immunity for vaccines NOT approved by the Federal Government

If Hochul is going to complete New York’s secession from the federal health agencies and mandate vaccines in New York not approved by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization practices, New York will need to provide immunity. A9140/S9604 provides immunity to workers who administer vaccines but not to the vaccine manufacturers. We expect another bill will arrive soon to protect the vaccine producers.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose losing your Constitutional right to justice just to promote the goals of the vaccine industry.

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136727/Respond

A3254a, Summer camp campers must get all mandates vaccines

Requires minor campers at summer camps to be current with the vaccine schedule required for school. This is a one-house bill sponsored by Asm. Jeffrey Dinowitz, meaning there is no companion bill in the Senate, and it cannot become law until an identical Senate bill appears.

All four bills have been forwarded to the Rules Committee, which decides which bill go to the floor for a vote.