New York, California, Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, Colorado, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon, and Michigan all say THANK YOU RFK JR!!!
September 27 Rallies Across America saying THANK YOU RFK JR!!!
Over 2 dozen TY RFK rallies across America!
*ONE IMPORTANT NOTE - ALTANTA RALLY IS ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 26, NOT 27! (get all info below)
Get updates to below info at CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE
***
Come together with your friends and supporters on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 with signs and slogans supporting this movement and thanking RFK Jr. for his efforts. Signs can be handmade, or you can download and print pre-made signs. You can print them at any print shop on weatherproof vinyl or poster board material as 24” x 36”. They can be printed as single-sided or with any combination of double-sided printing.
If your location has foot traffic and you feel moved to hand out information, visit our resource page to find flyers that speak to the conversations you’d like to have with passersby. Remember to always be kind and respectful even if they aren’t.
If you don’t see a location near you and you’d like to organize a rally, please let us know and we’ll add your location!
RALLY LOCATIONS
Events are on Saturday, September 27, 2025 unless otherwise indicated.
ARIZONA
PRESCOTT ● 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MST
Prescott Farmers Market — 900 Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ, 86305 (map)
more info
TEMPE ● 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. MST
In front of ASU’s Gammage Auditorium — 1200 S Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ, 85281 (map)
more info
TUCSON ● 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. MST
S.E. Corner of N Park Ave and E University Blvd (map)
more info
CALIFORNIA
FRESNO ● 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT
At the intersection of E Nees Ave & N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA (map)
RIPON ● 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT
Pedestrian bridge at the end of N Acacia Ave (map)
COLORADO
BOULDER ● 9:00 a.m. – noon MDT
13th St and Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO 80302 (map)
CONNECTICUT
MADISON ● time TBD EDT
At the gazebo across from Madison Coffee Shop on Samson Rock Dr, Madison, CT 06443 (map)
FLORIDA
MELBOURNE ● 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. EDT
7225 George T. Edwards Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 (map)
THE VILLAGES ● 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. EDT
3698 Meggison Rd, The Villages, FL 32163 (map)
GEORGIA
ALPHARETTA ● 9:00 a.m. – noon EDT
2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009 (map)
ALTANTA ● 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT, Friday, Sept. 26
CDC Headquarters, 1600 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA 30333 (map)
ILLINOIS
CHICAGO ● 10:00 a.m. – noon CDT
330 N. Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 (map)
MICHIGAN
CLARKSTON ● 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. EDT
Clarkston Family Farm — 6800 Hubbard Rd, Clarkston, MI 48348 (map)
This is a ticketed event. – more info
NEBRASKA
MELVILLE ● 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
Hamann Rose Garden, 1222 S 27th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 (map)
OMAHA ● 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
60th & Dodge St Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha, NE 68132 (map)
NEW JERSEY
DIX HILLS ● noon – 2:00 p.m. EDT
Long Island Welcome Center, Exit 51, LIE, Dix Hills, NJ 11746 (map)
ROCKAWAY ● 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT
Parks Lake Gazebo, 15 Mount Hope Rd, Rockaway, O7866 (map)
NEW YORK
GREENVALE/OLD BROOKVILLE ● 1:00 p.m. EDT
E 107 & 25A, Greenvalle/Old Brookville, NY 11545 (map)
MELVILLE ● 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. EDT
The park at 300 Broadhollow Rd closest to LIE Service Road (map)
NANUET ● 10:00 a.m. – noon EDT
Route 59 and Middletown Rd (map)
NEW YORK ● noon EDT
Pfizer Headquarters, 66 Hudson Blvd East, New York, NY 10001 (map)
NORTH DAKOTA
BISMARCK ● 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. CDT
North Dakota Heritage Center, 612 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505 (map)
This is a ticketed event. – more info
OREGON
HAPPY VALLEY ● 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. PDT
Clackamas Town Center, I-205 Overpass and Adjacent Sidewalk, Happy Valley, OR 97086 (map)
Michael- why is it that profound Autism Spectrum Disorder that children is being blamed on Tylenol when we are all well aware that the innoculations are 100% accountable as the root cause for the neurological disability? Why is the President NOT putting a complete ban on all innoculations in this country because the distributors can not and have yet prove to the families that they are 100% safe and effective? Why is this precedent being set off with a very bad foot here for future generations to come?
this shouldn't be all. There have to be many more coming.