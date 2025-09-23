Over 2 dozen TY RFK rallies across America!

*ONE IMPORTANT NOTE - ALTANTA RALLY IS ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 26, NOT 27! (get all info below)

Get updates to below info at CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

***

Come together with your friends and supporters on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 with signs and slogans supporting this movement and thanking RFK Jr. for his efforts. Signs can be handmade, or you can download and print pre-made signs. You can print them at any print shop on weatherproof vinyl or poster board material as 24” x 36”. They can be printed as single-sided or with any combination of double-sided printing.

If your location has foot traffic and you feel moved to hand out information, visit our resource page to find flyers that speak to the conversations you’d like to have with passersby. Remember to always be kind and respectful even if they aren’t.

If you don’t see a location near you and you’d like to organize a rally, please let us know and we’ll add your location!

RALLY LOCATIONS

Events are on Saturday, September 27, 2025 unless otherwise indicated.

ARIZONA

PRESCOTT ● 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MST

Prescott Farmers Market — 900 Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ, 86305 (map)

more info

TEMPE ● 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. MST

In front of ASU’s Gammage Auditorium — 1200 S Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ, 85281 (map)

more info

TUCSON ● 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. MST

S.E. Corner of N Park Ave and E University Blvd (map)

more info

CALIFORNIA

FRESNO ● 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT

At the intersection of E Nees Ave & N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA (map)

RIPON ● 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT

Pedestrian bridge at the end of N Acacia Ave (map)

COLORADO

BOULDER ● 9:00 a.m. – noon MDT

13th St and Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO 80302 (map)

CONNECTICUT

MADISON ● time TBD EDT

At the gazebo across from Madison Coffee Shop on Samson Rock Dr, Madison, CT 06443 (map)

FLORIDA

MELBOURNE ● 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. EDT

7225 George T. Edwards Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 (map)

THE VILLAGES ● 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. EDT

3698 Meggison Rd, The Villages, FL 32163 (map)

GEORGIA

ALPHARETTA ● 9:00 a.m. – noon EDT

2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009 (map)

ALTANTA ● 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT, Friday, Sept. 26

CDC Headquarters, 1600 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA 30333 (map)

ILLINOIS

CHICAGO ● 10:00 a.m. – noon CDT

330 N. Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 (map)

MICHIGAN

CLARKSTON ● 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. EDT

Clarkston Family Farm — 6800 Hubbard Rd, Clarkston, MI 48348 (map)

This is a ticketed event. – more info

NEBRASKA

MELVILLE ● 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Hamann Rose Garden, 1222 S 27th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 (map)

OMAHA ● 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT

60th & Dodge St Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha, NE 68132 (map)

NEW JERSEY

DIX HILLS ● noon – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Long Island Welcome Center, Exit 51, LIE, Dix Hills, NJ 11746 (map)

ROCKAWAY ● 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Parks Lake Gazebo, 15 Mount Hope Rd, Rockaway, O7866 (map)

NEW YORK

GREENVALE/OLD BROOKVILLE ● 1:00 p.m. EDT

E 107 & 25A, Greenvalle/Old Brookville, NY 11545 (map)

MELVILLE ● 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. EDT

The park at 300 Broadhollow Rd closest to LIE Service Road (map)

NANUET ● 10:00 a.m. – noon EDT

Route 59 and Middletown Rd (map)

NEW YORK ● noon EDT

Pfizer Headquarters, 66 Hudson Blvd East, New York, NY 10001 (map)

NORTH DAKOTA

BISMARCK ● 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. CDT

North Dakota Heritage Center, 612 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505 (map)

This is a ticketed event. – more info

OREGON

HAPPY VALLEY ● 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. PDT

Clackamas Town Center, I-205 Overpass and Adjacent Sidewalk, Happy Valley, OR 97086 (map)