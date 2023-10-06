Attorney Sujata Gibson with plaintiffs

October 6, 2023:

UPDATE: Attorney Sujata Gibson and Children’s Health Defense filed a brief in the New Yorkers for Religious Liberty (NYFRL) federal case, which is co-joined with Kane v. de Blasio and Keil v. NYC. The brief was filed last week in response to the Court's request for information about how our recent victory in DiCapua v. City of New York (TEACHERS FOR CHOICE CASE) impacts the federal cases, if at all. Our attorney’s brief is available in pdf format below.

***

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: NYC Workers fired for declining covid vaccination have been fighting for their jobs back with backpay for over 2 years. The first case filed in federal court was Kane v. de Blasio, followed by Keil v. NYC and later NYFRL.

All 3 of these cases are sitting in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals waiting for a decision for the past 8 months. No decision had been rendered.

The TEACHERS FOR CHOICE case backed by Children’s Health Defense was recently successful (in part) in state court. This prompted the 2nd Circuit to reach out to our attorneys asking them to explain how this victory impacts (or does not impact) the federal cases sitting before them that they have yet to rule on.

Our attorneys’ brief to the Court is attached: