NEW LOCATION for Adams meeting with Homan today!
Is Mayor Eric Adams scared of fired workers embarrassing him?
NEW LOCATION is GRACIE MANSION at 1pm - E 88th St &, East End Ave, New York, NY 10028
Why does everything keep changing with Eric Adams meeting with Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary nominee Tom Homan?
Is he trying to STOP fired workers from having a presence?
Please try to get to Gracie Mansion BEFORE 1PM!!!
More details here:
Fingers crossed for a successful meeting. Hopefully Mayor Adams is open to substantial discussion with an intent to find an actual resolution 🙏🏻
and I thought Mayor Adams is much better than that when I saw these news:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/nyc-democratic-mayor-eric-adams-says-he-does-not-think-trump-is-a-fascist/
so I guess in terms of injections that's whole another level of crimes.. Just wonder WHO is 'guiding' the politicians to do these mass killings on their own citizens???
Candes Owens opened my mind a bit more with this interview:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/candace-owens-interviews-uss-liberty-survivor-phil-tourney/
and that comes in with Bidens' pardon for 1,500 prison criminals... Is he making free space for even more important batch and is there an upper limit to president's crimes?