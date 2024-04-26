TEACHERS FOR CHOICE fully supports and endorses this coming lawsuit from attorney Sujata Gibson. We are not a party to the case, and neither am I personally, but I firmly believe it can be successful. I also know a handful of the plaintiffs that have already signed on to be party to the case.

Full disclosure: as most of our readers know, Sujata Gibson is my attorney. She also represents TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and is one of our labor and legal advisors.

Please DO NOT reach out to me or TEACHERS FOR CHOICE for information on this case. You must reach out to Sujata Gibson and her law firm (all info below). - Michael Kane

***

The Gibson Law Firm, PLLC is organizing two new group lawsuits for New York City DOE employees who were denied religious accommodation from the Covid-19 vaccine. (1) One is a lawsuit for those who were initially denied accommodation and placed on leave without pay (LWOP), and then denied again by the Citywide Panel; (2) The other is for those who were denied and placed on LWOP but were not given the opportunity to get “fresh consideration” by the Citywide Panel.

We currently have room for 5-10 more plaintiffs in each lawsuit. Each plaintiff will need to pay an initial retainer to join either lawsuit, but most of the legal expenses will be on “contingency” meaning, that the rest will only be paid if you win a recovery.

If you are interested, please email our office at: paralegal@gibsonfirm.law and we will send you a questionnaire and follow up with invitations to discuss further. These lawsuits will be filed very soon, so please act quickly if you would like to be considered.

In solidarity,

Sujata S. Gibson

Gibson Law Firm, PLLC

120 E Buffalo St., Ste. 2

Ithaca, New York 14850

Phone: (607) 327-4125

***

ALSO EVERYONE - DON’T FORGET TO COME TO ALBANY ON MAY 7! GET ALL THAT INFO HERE:



