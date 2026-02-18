New Jersey DOH Could Suspend Religious Exemptions to Vaccination
Another state is threatening to suspend vaccine exemptions. Julio Gomez, Esq. joins to discuss, and breaks down the unconstitutional scheme to limit religious liberty in the state of New Jersey.
Watch here:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/nj-doh-commish-could-suspend-vaccine-exemptions--emr--diabetes/
Or watch on X:
