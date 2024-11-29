Recently my good friend Tramell Thompson (aka Spinoza) had a debate with Mysonne Linen on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast regarding minors consenting to medical procedures and parental rights. Mysonne is well known in the NYC Hip-Hop community and is also a community organizer.

What was most interesting to me by the end of the conversation was that Mysonne agreed with Tramell that the Black community needs to protect their children from predatory legislation. He also offered to help Tramell in the fight against bad legislation that attacks parental rights.

This is very promising!

However, there were a few factual errors in their debate I’d like to clear up:

No one mentioned that removing parents from the medical decisions of their children is part of Big Pharma’s agenda to make profits, not keep children healthy. While it is the Democrats in Albany who are doing their bidding, Big Pharma is actually writing these bills and pushing the agenda. Runaway or homeless children in New York are already allowed to consent to ALL medical procedures without parental knowledge or consent. In 2022 a law was passed that allows homeless and runaway youth to get medical care without parental knowledge or consent. So when Mysonne and Mecc said a parent or guardian must consent for a runaway / homeless child to get medical procedures in New York, they were incorrect. Bill A6761 in Albany, NY is calling for any minor (not just a runaway) to consent to ANY medical procedure without parental knowledge or consent. The official description of the bill - which is often all most lawmakers ever read - says it “allows homeless youth to give effective consent to certain medical, dental, health, and hospital services, provides for insurance coverage of such health care services consented to by such youth.” However that description is a blatant lie. Homeless youth already have this ‘right’ since 2022. This lie hides the true intent of the horrific A6761; which in reality would bring about the complete destruction of parental rights in New York. The language of the actual bill itself is clear that it covers ALL children, not just homeless and runaway youth. Lawmakers in Albany have admitted A6761 applies to all children.

In February of 2024, we rallied at Assemblywoman Karines Reyes office in the Bronx as she is the sponsor of bill A6761. BRONX NEWS 12 covered the action and interviewed Reyes where she admitted homeless youth are already allowed to get medical procedures without parental knowledge or consent, and her bill would “expand on that.”

In addition on May 7, 2024, Tramell Thompson and I met with Tony Kergaravat in Albany, who is Senator Gustavo Rivera’s Health Committee Director. Rivera is the Chairman of the Senate Health Committee. Both of these men are very powerful and critical in terms of determining what new health bills become law in New York.

We sat down with Kergaravat to discuss A6761 and he fully admitted the bill would allow ALL minors to access ALL medical procedures without parental knowledge or consent. He said to us, “All of you support having the freedom to decide what medical procedures you get, right?”

We all agreed.

“Well we just want to expand that freedom to children,” said Kergaravat.

This is extremely disturbing and underhanded, as children do not have the mental capacity to know what they are and are not consenting to when they take drugs, vaccines, or ‘consent’ to surgery. This is exactly why children have parents (or a guardian).

There is a core group of NYC far-leftwing Democrats who are backing A6761 and other similar disturbing anti-parent bills. That same core group are the ones who brought PROPOSAL 1 to the ballot this election cycle, which passed and amended the NY State Constitution to make it illegal to discriminate against anyone “based on age.”

What does that mean?

Does it mean if a child wants drugs, vaccines or surgery you can’t “discriminate” against them by denying them access?

Currently we don’t know if that’s what it means or not. To find out we may have to wait till the issue gets brought to the courts. What I believe will happen is a health regulation will be created by the NY Health Commissioner to circumvent parental rights that cites the new constitutional amendment.

This has happened before.

Currently there is a health regulation that allows children to get the HPV vaccine without parental knowledge or consent. This regulation came to pass in 2017 by former NY Governor Cuomo. Back in 2019 an 11-year-old boy from the Bronx scraped his knee at school. When he went to the nurses office she injected the HPV vaccine into the boy without parental knowledge or consent.

How many times has this happened to children in New York where it went unreported? Hundreds? Thousands? And where do you think this happen the most? Black and Hispanic communities, of course.

Parents of New York must unite to stop this insanity!

I want to thank Math Hoffa, Tramell Thompson and Mysonne Linen for bringing the crucial issue of minor consent and parental rights onto My Expert Opinion, the number 1 urban podcast in NYC.

***

Important note: After there is an election, all bill numbers in Albany are scrapped. The Albany session begins again in January of 2025, and that is when lawmakers re-introduce their bills. Karines Reyes is likely to reintroduce A6761 but it will have a brand new number for the next 2 years. She will likely reintroduce this bill, but not if we push back hard and fast to kill this horrifying piece of proposed legislation now and forever.

Stay tuned…