Last night, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Everyone can read the full statement here: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/robert-f-kennedy-jr-measles-outbreak-call-action-all-us

There are 8 questions I have for Secretary Kennedy that were not addressed in his statement. I first published these questions on X (formerly Twitter) last night.

Below you can find that post in its entirety:

***

Secretary Kennedy @SecKennedy, you have committed yourself to radical transparency as Secretary of HHS. You even reference that commitment in your FOX NEWS op-ed regarding the Texas child who tragically died allegedly of measles. Here are some questions that ask for your commitment to radical transparency to be fulfilled here and now.

1) Was the child who tragically died in Texas unvaccinated for measles?

2) Was that child given an MMR vaccine in the hospital while running a fever or otherwise ill?

3) Was the child originally admitted to the hospital with an RSV infection, as has been widely claimed on social media?

4) Is it true the child who tragically died did not exhibit physical symptoms of measles but was given a PCR test that tested positive for measles?

5) If PCR was the only diagnostic confirming measles, what was the cycle rate of the positive PCR test?

6) Did this child have any other ailments or health condition that would make him/her more susceptible or at risk to infectious illness?

7) Was this child suffering from any chronic health condition?

8) Was measles the only cause of death?

Thank you for your time and consideration. The public deserves to know the answers to the above questions.

Michael Kane

Founder TEACHERS FOR CHOICE