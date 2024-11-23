Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said he has advised the Trump administration to end Big Pharma direct to consumer advertising in America. If this actually happens, the revenues for cable news will be cut by more than half, as Big Pharma represents cable news largest source of revenue.

Comcast has announced they are selling MSNBC, which has been a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party and Big Pharma propaganda for years with its ratings continually tanking. Elon Musk is having a ball on X joking about buying the network

Joking?

To me this is a clear sign that Comcast is convinced their ad revenue for MSNBC is about to go bye-bye, permanently, and they don’t see how they can reinvent the station; so time to cut their losses.

Of interest and related, CNN has announced they are firing their top stars, plus hundreds more to layoff.

This is yet another sign that Make America Healthy Again is the real deal

…but only time till tell (we will keep watching this all very closely)

