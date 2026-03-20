The Religious Liberty Commission (RLC) met in DC earlier this week covering vaccination. Here I was able to interview one of the mothers who testified about her beautiful little girl, Riley, being banned from school because she is unvaccinated.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/mom-testifies-for-religious-liberty/

Don’t forget to show up STRONG in NY on March 24!