Whether you love or hate Mike Benz, his recent nearly 2 hour live stream on X is important for anyone who wants to understand the critical nuances of what just happened to USAID under the Trump administration and the implications for the immediate future.

Benz does a very interesting pivot in his narrative I personally have not seen from him before. He goes so far as to say “Victoria Nuland is part of our family.” Nuland is famously the Neocon who ushered in the 2014 Maidan color revolution in Ukraine; someone Benz has consistently and rightly lambasted for years.

To be fair, Benz compared Nuland to the “sister who is a crook” in “our family,” but he did so in blatant defense of American Empire.

I’m going to break down the crux of Benz’s analysis from his 2 hour live stream in this post. It should take you less than 10 minutes or so to read.

