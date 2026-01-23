Michael Kane to be honored at the DJT Republican Club of Brooklyn - January 31
John Gilmore, Councilwoman Joann Ariola, Tramell Thompson, Athena Clarke, Curtis Sliwa, John Macari, Rachel Maniscalco and more will also be honored
I am very excited to be honored with an amazing line-up of true NYC heroes!
Please join us if you can
The Donald J. Trump Republican Club of Brooklyn
January 31, starts at 5:30pm onward
Dyker Beach Golf Course 1020 86th St., Brooklyn, NY 11228
DJTNYC.com, call 718-541-5721
Buy your ticket here:
You can find the full list of honorees in the attached pdf file:
Congratulations Michael ! You deserve it for all hard work you do for the community!!!!
Congratulations. You certainly deserve recognition and thanks