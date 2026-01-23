Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lauri72 (null)'s avatar
lauri72 (null)
1h

Congratulations Michael ! You deserve it for all hard work you do for the community!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
3m

Congratulations. You certainly deserve recognition and thanks

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture