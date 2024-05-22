To all Donald Trump supporters: if you like Trump tell him to fire Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles.

***

Please post your comments below.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE wants to know what you think about Donald Trump and his top campaign advisor Susie Wiles being a Big Pharma lobbyist.

Read the full report from The Honest Media Project titled:

Trump is Captured by Big Pharma

Tweet from Honest Media Project here