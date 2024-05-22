To all Donald Trump supporters: if you like Trump tell him to fire Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles.
***
Please post your comments below.
TEACHERS FOR CHOICE wants to know what you think about Donald Trump and his top campaign advisor Susie Wiles being a Big Pharma lobbyist.
Read the full report from The Honest Media Project titled:
Trump is Captured by Big Pharma
Tweet from Honest Media Project here
So true. Trump needs to take on all corruption related to health in the USA. He needs RFK Jr for that.
I hope Trump wakes up and sees that he doesn't have to continue the swamp like he did last term. More and more people are questioning big pharma.
We also need to get RFK Jr to follow what his uncle said about war. (Quote below)
His middle Eastern "aircraft carrier" ally lobby interests are dangerous.
Perhaps he knows they will fail and won't be beholden? Who knows with the slimy political system.
. “Now the trumpet summons us again--not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need--not as a call to battle, though embattled we are-- but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out, "rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation"--a struggle against the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease and war itself.”
-President John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Address (1961)