Michael Kane Interviewed by Steve Kirsch featuring Dr. Paul Marik
NY Quarantine Camps and January 23 BACK TO ALBANY!
Michael Kane provides brand new information about isolation and quarantine regulations in New York State, discusses the upcoming January 23rd day of action in Albany, plus Dr. Paul Marik discusses Turbo-Cancers with Steve Kirsch:
Watch here: https://rumble.com/v46blfr-vsrf-live-109-vsrf-live-108.html
Get all info for the January 23rd Rally in Albany, NY here:
