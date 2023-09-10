Watch video on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/teacher_choice/status/1700809665741717515?s=20

At the NYC Labor Day Parade on Saturday September 9, I confronted Michael Mulgrew about unvaccinated workers getting back into NYC Schools. While he says “Come back we need you” repeatedly Mulgrew brushes off reinstatement and compensation as something that is going to take a long time.

When I tell him their are legal waivers stopping people from getting back on the job - because they refuse to give away their rights to sue over the illegal mandate - Mulgrew says he is unaware of this and needs to see the information, and agrees to meet with me.

More on this very soon - stay tuned.

***

It is hard to hear Mumgrew in this video so below is a more detailed account I posted to my Instagram account:

I told Mulgrew about the victory we just had in court, and he said, "I know, we were a part of that."

I told him I knew all the attorneys and fundraising efforts, and UFT had NOTHING to do with it. He corrected himself and referenced earlier MLC litigation (which also had nothing to do with our victory)

...but anyway

I told him there are THOUSANDS of unQuaxXed Educators who need help getting back to work. He said, "We need teachers. JUST COME BACK!"

I brought up back pay - He said that's going to take a long time ⌛️ "just come back! "

I told him Educators are now faced with LEGAL WAIVERS stopping them from coming back. He said "well I need to see that," and he agreed to meet with me.

I emailed him immediately after the parade with my attorney, Sujata Gibson, cc'd.